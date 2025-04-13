A Historic Park In Michigan's Upper Peninsula Is Home To One Of The World's Oldest And Largest Lava Flows

While the National Park System was created to protect places across the country where important events occurred and educate visitors about their significance, they can still be beautiful natural places, just like national parks. If you prefer to stay active while you learn, the park's hiking trails are the perfect place to start. As you explore, you will find the park's many heritage sites, along with some pretty forest landscapes.

You can visit Central Mine at Keweenaw County Historical Society to walk its pretty scenic woods. Along the way, you'll see the remnants of old stone buildings that were once the homes for the miners who worked in the region. If you want to truly see what it was like to work in the copper industry, however, you might want to consider Quincy Mine (pictured). While it isn't quite as natural looking, the tours of the old mine are not just hikes — they actually give you the opportunity to walk underground into an old mine shaft.

Make sure to take in the park's ancient history too. Once, Michigan had a lot of volcanic activity, and the resulting cooled lava is more than just a geological curiosity. Without this flow, the landscape of Keweenaw Peninsula (and one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, Lake Superior) would be completely different. As you explore the park, you will find plenty of evidence of this ancient lava, but some of the most surprising and beautiful are the brightly colored rocks and minerals you may spot along the way. Head to Calumet Waterworks Park and scour the beaches to spot some interesting pebbles.