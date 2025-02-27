The Heart Of Southwest Michigan's Wine Country Boasts A One-Of-A-Kind Luxurious Vineyard Trail

While we tend to think of places like Napa Valley in California when we think about America's wine-producing regions, the Midwest state of Michigan happens to be one of America's most under-the-radar wine regions that deserves the same kind of hype. You can find wine makers all across the state, from the Lake Michigan beach paradise of Traverse City to the heart of the rolling hills of the southwestern corner of the state near the border with Indiana. In fact, the southwest region of Michigan is particularly interesting because this area boasts a one-of-a-kind experience: a vineyard hiking trail.

The Mt. Tabor Trails are a series of hikes in Buchanan, Michigan that connect two wineries owned by the Moersch Hospitality Group: Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant and Round Barn Estate. It's a unique project that combines beautiful Michigan scenery with craft beer, wine, and spirits. The Mt. Tabor Trails are located just 30 minutes north of South Bend International Airport in Indiana. Visitors can easily make their way to Tabor Hill or Round Barn via rental car and then hit the trail from there. So, even if you're in South Bend to experience America's first artificial whitewater rafting park, there is no reason not to make a day trip up to this truly unique Michigan location.