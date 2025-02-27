The Heart Of Southwest Michigan's Wine Country Boasts A One-Of-A-Kind Luxurious Vineyard Trail
While we tend to think of places like Napa Valley in California when we think about America's wine-producing regions, the Midwest state of Michigan happens to be one of America's most under-the-radar wine regions that deserves the same kind of hype. You can find wine makers all across the state, from the Lake Michigan beach paradise of Traverse City to the heart of the rolling hills of the southwestern corner of the state near the border with Indiana. In fact, the southwest region of Michigan is particularly interesting because this area boasts a one-of-a-kind experience: a vineyard hiking trail.
The Mt. Tabor Trails are a series of hikes in Buchanan, Michigan that connect two wineries owned by the Moersch Hospitality Group: Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant and Round Barn Estate. It's a unique project that combines beautiful Michigan scenery with craft beer, wine, and spirits. The Mt. Tabor Trails are located just 30 minutes north of South Bend International Airport in Indiana. Visitors can easily make their way to Tabor Hill or Round Barn via rental car and then hit the trail from there. So, even if you're in South Bend to experience America's first artificial whitewater rafting park, there is no reason not to make a day trip up to this truly unique Michigan location.
Vineyard lanes and forested paths on the Mt. Tabor Trail
Michigan is known for its beautiful natural scenery — whether you're off in the wilds of the Isle Royale, a remote Midwestern National Park, or enjoying the massively underrated beach town of Cheboygan, there is always something to explore in the Michigan great outdoors. The Mt. Tabor Trails are no different. The property itself contains three separate trails that range from easy and moderate to long and difficult. The easy and moderate trails take visitors through the scenic fields of the Round Barn Estate or the grape vineyards of Tabor Hill. These options make for easy and relaxed wandering and, depending on the season, give visitors a peak into how some of the local wines are made.
The official Mt. Tabor Trail is the hardest option, clocking in at 3.6 miles of uneven wooded paths of varying terrain. There are maps stationed throughout the woods and fields that show the trails, rest stops, and bathrooms. All of the Mt. Tabor trails are free for public use, so you don't have to buy anything in order to enjoy them. Kids are welcome so long as they are supervised by adults. Also, leashed pets are allowed. There is, however, no camping permitted.
Grab a drink with your hike on the Mt. Tabor Trails
Naturally, what makes the Mt. Tabor Trails so appealing is that they connect two different wineries. Round House Winery, on the northern side of the property, specializes in local fruit wines, creamers, and canned sangria, as well as local craft beers and spirits. Tabor Hill, on the southern side, is a more traditional winery specializing in a variety of different grape wines, including sparkling rosé, rieslings, red blends, and demi-sec. Alcohol is available for purchase at either location and prices range from $15 to $50 per bottle.
While most wineries will let you wander around their properties with a glass or two, the Mt. Tabor Trails actively encourage you to explore their fields, vineyards, and woodlands with a drink in your hand. Yes, you can hike from Tabor Hill to Round Barn sipping on fine rosé and then make your way back with a can of sangria. The food at both wineries is also available as takeout, and you can picnic wherever you'd like along the trails. They just ask that you don't bring any outside drinks. Because of this, you can easily make a whole day of exploring the trails, sampling the wine and spirits, and simply enjoying all that this scenic slice of southwestern Michigan has to offer. So, when in the area, make sure enjoy the low-key luxury of the Mt. Tabor Trails.