One Of Ohio's Most Enchanting Small Towns Is Full Of Handcrafted Treasures And Timeless Antiques
In Ohio's Amish Country, the locals go back to a simpler time, committed to the values of their ancestors that started at the beginning of the 19th century. Named after founder Charles Miller, the town of Millersburg is the second largest Amish community in the country, after the Pennsylvania Dutch. This farming community features horse-drawn buggies, shopping for treasures created by talented craftsmen, and authentic down-home cooking. Add in the simple beauty of the surrounding lush trees, forests, and rolling hills, and you'll experience a true getaway filled with relaxing and memorable experiences. Located between Cleveland and Columbus, the easiest way to get there is to fly to either city and drive. Columbus is about an hour and a half from Millersburg, and Cleveland is a little closer. And if the idea of a walkable destination appeals to you with Victorian charm, consider Lakewood, about an hour and a half from Millersburg, as another vacation destination. Or, near Columbus, there is an Ohio town where you'll find New England charm in the Midwest with charming shopping.
A must-see is the Holmes County Historical Society, which houses the Victorian House Museum, the most beautiful home in all of Millersburg, as well as the Millersburg Glass Museum, showcasing rare pieces from the Millersburg Glass company that only ran production for three years from 1909-1912. The architectural pride of Millersburg is the Holmes County Courthouse, built in 1880 and is still in operation today.
If you want to stay a few days, check out their cabins and cottages, Airbnb's, bed & breakfasts, local inns, and nearby RV campgrounds. Wherever you stay, you're sure to find warm, welcoming Amish hospitality.
Shop, Dine and Discover Amish Traditions in the Historic Downtown
Looking for traditional handmade clothing, solidly-crafted American-made furniture, or colorful quilts that tell a family story? You'll find all of this and more as you stroll down Historic Downtown Millersburg on the National Register of Historic Places. Go shopping for home decor at Starlight Antiques or Village Antique Emporium. Create your own leather crafting works at Weavers Leather Supply, where you can learn new skills. You'll want to explore historic hand tools for woodworking and blacksmithing at the Colonial Homestead. The company also sponsors the Artisan Guild, where you can watch demonstrations of these heritage-driven crafts. Oooh and awe over the gorgeous handcrafted and hand-painted works at The Pottery Niche, a Polish pottery shop.
Foodies will relish the wholesome baked goods, including pies, muffins, and cakes at Hershberger's Farm & Bakery, which also offers fresh produce, furniture, and toys. Kids will enjoy feeding the ducks, goats, and rabbits in the petting area. Go for a buggy ride, pony ride, and more. You can also explore handcrafted brews at Millersburg Brewing Company, which features 20 brews on tap. Sample a flight or individually. Bring home some local cheese from Heini's Cheese Chalet, which makes over 30 different kinds of artisan cheese, including the popular Bunker Hill Cheese. You're guaranteed to return home with wonderful memories of your experience.
Follow the Trails to the Great Outdoors
There is an abundance of opportunities for nature enthusiasts to hike, bike, or buggy through the 23.1-mile Holmes County Rails to Trails. The trail is even open for cross-country skiing in the winter. Or jump on your motorcycle and wind through the scenic views of farms, cornfields, and wineries in the heart of Amish country.
Golfers will love the challenge of the courses through the rolling hills at Black Diamond Golf Course. Visit a horse farm in Holmes County, like Amish Country Riding Stables, and take a leisurely ride through the Amish countryside. About 18 miles away is Loudonville, often called "The Canoe Capital of Ohio" on the Mohican River because of all the outdoor activities in Mohican State Park. You can also discover another underrated gateway in the Amish region filled with eclectic attractions in Wooster, less than half an hour away.