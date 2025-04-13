One Of Ohio's Most Enchanting Small Towns Is Full Of Handcrafted Treasures And Timeless Antiques

In Ohio's Amish Country, the locals go back to a simpler time, committed to the values of their ancestors that started at the beginning of the 19th century. Named after founder Charles Miller, the town of Millersburg is the second largest Amish community in the country, after the Pennsylvania Dutch. This farming community features horse-drawn buggies, shopping for treasures created by talented craftsmen, and authentic down-home cooking. Add in the simple beauty of the surrounding lush trees, forests, and rolling hills, and you'll experience a true getaway filled with relaxing and memorable experiences. Located between Cleveland and Columbus, the easiest way to get there is to fly to either city and drive. Columbus is about an hour and a half from Millersburg, and Cleveland is a little closer. And if the idea of a walkable destination appeals to you with Victorian charm, consider Lakewood, about an hour and a half from Millersburg, as another vacation destination. Or, near Columbus, there is an Ohio town where you'll find New England charm in the Midwest with charming shopping.

A must-see is the Holmes County Historical Society, which houses the Victorian House Museum, the most beautiful home in all of Millersburg, as well as the Millersburg Glass Museum, showcasing rare pieces from the Millersburg Glass company that only ran production for three years from 1909-1912. The architectural pride of Millersburg is the Holmes County Courthouse, built in 1880 and is still in operation today.

If you want to stay a few days, check out their cabins and cottages, Airbnb's, bed & breakfasts, local inns, and nearby RV campgrounds. Wherever you stay, you're sure to find warm, welcoming Amish hospitality.