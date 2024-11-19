Find New England Charms And Architecture In The Midwest At This Quaint, Shop-Filled Ohio Town

In central Ohio, just 30 minutes east of Columbus, you'll find a charming downtown with a 19th century shopping district filled by independent, local shops, and a history that includes Native Americans, Welsh immigrants, and settlers from New England. The village of Granville is just one place that expresses the unique spirit of Ohio, a state where you can find an iconic nudist retreat that makes a friendly, relaxing outdoor paradise, a cozy alpine style town that's called the Little Switzerland of Ohio, or natural attractions, like the world's largest geode, which you can stand inside.

As an early Ohio settlement founded in 1805, a visit to Granville is to explore Ohio's heritage and history. It begins with the Hopewell Native Americans, who left historic earthwork mounds that can still be seen. In a war between the U.S. military and Native Americans in the 1790s, the freshly-formed United States seized lands in Ohio, forcibly moving the indigenous inhabitants north and west, while Revolutionary War veterans were granted land parcels by the U.S. government. Many Welsh veterans happily made their homes there, but it was a group of New Englanders from Massachusetts and Connecticut that planned the village of Granville and turned it into a New England-style settlement, complete with a planned downtown and colonial-style architecture.

