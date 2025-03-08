Just Outside Cleveland Is An Underrated, Walkable Ohio City On Lake Erie's Coast With Victorian-Era Charm
If your idea of a relaxing vacation includes ditching your car and getting around on foot, the Ohio town of Lakewood might fit the bill. You won't find front-row views of the Rocky Mountains or rows of palm trees lining the streets, but what you will find is the most walkable community in all of Ohio. Not only is it walkable, but it's nestled along the shores of Lake Erie — giving you ample opportunity to enjoy beautiful sunsets over the water.
Lakewood is a short 15-minute drive from Cleveland, yet it might as well be a world away. Instead of skyscrapers and constant traffic, you'll find cozy streets packed with Victorian-era charm and several highly walkable neighborhoods. That includes an overwhelming density of shops and restaurants along Detroit Avenue in downtown Lakewood, which also happens to be just a few blocks from the picturesque views of Lakewood Park. Few crowds, cozy neighborhoods, and sprawling parks — Lakewood offers all this and more, making it a suburban gem hidden along the Great Lakes.
Lakewood Park, Victorian architecture, and downtown
Lakewood Park isn't as massive as a cultural oasis found in Southern California, but it's a welcome surprise just minutes away from Cleveland. Spanning 31 acres along Lake Erie, it's a destination you can't miss while in town. It's here where you'll find volleyball courts, a community swimming pool, and a series of walking trails — the crown jewel being Lakefront Promenade, a brick walkway that curves along the lakeshore. Be sure to stop at Lookout Point at the northeastern tip of the park, as you'll have expansive water views with Cleveland out on the horizon.
Lakewood Park is less than a mile from the heart of downtown Lakewood. Home to historic buildings and plenty of specialty shops, it's worth exploring either before or after heading to the park. Popular stops close to Lakewood Park include the highly rated Rozi's Wine House, the local favorite Lion and Blue gift shop, and the eco-friendly Vegan Doughnut Company.
Though much of Lakewood is walkable, anyone interested in Victorian-era architecture will want to jump into their car. The Lakewood Historical Society has put together an excellent driving tour of important Victorian-era buildings around town — including East Rockport Central School and the Curtis Hall House — but driving is the best way to see them all. A complete list of stops is available online, so be sure to get it loaded on your phone before heading out.
Planning your trip to Lakewood, Ohio
Out-of-state travelers can quickly get to Lakewood, thanks to the nearby Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. At just 15 minutes away, you could easily grab a taxi to your hotel or pick up a rental car if you plan on doing additional sightseeing. If you do pick up a rental car, carve out time to visit one of America's first indoor shopping centers in Cleveland, as it's modeled after an Italian building and boasts a stunning glass roof. Summer is the best time to visit Lakewood, as it offers warm weather and long days that are perfect for walking around town.
Your best bet for lodging is grabbing a private rental. Most hotels are located on the outskirts of town, making them less walkable than you'd expect. Instead, you can find rental properties that put you steps from Lakewood Park and Detroit Avenue, allowing you to see most of the highlights without needing a car.
For dining downtown, you can't beat Forage Public House. It's the highest-rated Lakewood restaurant on Tripadvisor, offering not just innovative dishes but also a hip atmosphere and outdoor patio. Vegetarian food can be found down the road at Falafel Xpress — housed in an unassuming strip mall, its affordable menu offers a wide range of Mediterranean dishes with both vegan and vegetarian options. And even though it's not the world's most famous seafood town, you can still indulge your senses at Pier W right along the coast of Lake Erie.