Just Outside Cleveland Is An Underrated, Walkable Ohio City On Lake Erie's Coast With Victorian-Era Charm

Lakewood Park isn't as massive as a cultural oasis found in Southern California, but it's a welcome surprise just minutes away from Cleveland. Spanning 31 acres along Lake Erie, it's a destination you can't miss while in town. It's here where you'll find volleyball courts, a community swimming pool, and a series of walking trails — the crown jewel being Lakefront Promenade, a brick walkway that curves along the lakeshore. Be sure to stop at Lookout Point at the northeastern tip of the park, as you'll have expansive water views with Cleveland out on the horizon.

Lakewood Park is less than a mile from the heart of downtown Lakewood. Home to historic buildings and plenty of specialty shops, it's worth exploring either before or after heading to the park. Popular stops close to Lakewood Park include the highly rated Rozi's Wine House, the local favorite Lion and Blue gift shop, and the eco-friendly Vegan Doughnut Company.

Though much of Lakewood is walkable, anyone interested in Victorian-era architecture will want to jump into their car. The Lakewood Historical Society has put together an excellent driving tour of important Victorian-era buildings around town — including East Rockport Central School and the Curtis Hall House — but driving is the best way to see them all. A complete list of stops is available online, so be sure to get it loaded on your phone before heading out.