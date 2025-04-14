A Chill City Outside Of California's Pinnacles National Park Is A Vibrant Hub Of Parks, Food, And Shops
Pinnacles National Park is one of the most unique and breathtaking parks in California, if not the United States. However, there's a relaxing little city located about 10 miles away called Soledad that, despite being overlooked by the more touristy destinations in Monterey County, is worth a stop for a day or two. In addition to its growing reputation among wine enthusiasts (similar to this picturesque, under-the-radar wine destination in nearby Carmel Valley), it's also home to beautiful parks, delicious food, and charming shops. Soledad is Spanish for "solitude," and when you visit this city, you'll see why — it's the perfect place to just get away from it all and soak in the laid-back, small-town atmosphere.
The airport closest to Soledad is Fresno Yosemite International Airport, which is about a 3-hour drive away. Summers can get pretty warm in Soledad, so if you want mild weather and to avoid the high season, visit between March and May, or during October or November. Lodging in Soledad is limited, so it's probably best to stay in Salinas, which is only about 30 minutes north and has far more options.
Park yourself at one of Soledad's many parks
Pinnacles National Park is, of course, absolutely worth a visit if you're in Monterey County (and if you do make it there, be sure to check out one of Pinnacles National Park's best hikes, which boasts a crystal-clear reservoir). However, the city has quite a few neighborhood parks, each with its own set of features and amenities. For example, there's Peverini Park, which has a large grassy field that's perfect for sports like baseball and soccer. It's a great place to have a picnic with the family with its benches, tables, playground, and gorgeous views of the Gabilan Mountains and the Coast Mountains.
But if you're really into sports, then Jesse Gallardo Park is for you. Spread out over 4 acres, the park features a softball field, along with a backstop and bleacher seating, and two tennis courts. The park is rounded out with tree landscaping and paved pathways. Orchard Lane Park is a versatile park that comes complete with a butterfly garden, a nature walk, a skate park, a dog park, and so much more. It's also great for parties and gatherings, as it has a picnic area and a large lawn space.
Soledad's scrumptious foodie scene
Soledad may be keeping its amazing restaurants under the radar, but after dining at one or more of their stellar eateries, you'll be telling everyone about the city's best-kept secret. The Windmill Restaurant serves up classic diner and Mexican dishes for breakfast; a fine array of burgers, sandwiches, and salads for lunch; and outstanding meat and pasta meals for dinner. Oh, and did we forget to mention to save room for one of their amazing desserts, and to pair your meal with a refreshing glass of beer or wine?
If you're in the mood for Mexican food, look no further than Cocuyo's Restaurant. Customers are greeted with a welcoming, casual atmosphere, with some of their most popular items being their super burrito, fish tacos, and molcajete. Also, many diners have raved about Cocuyo's homemade tortillas, so get a few extra on the side, if you can. And then there's Fortune Garden, one of the best places to get some outstanding Chinese food in the area. The restaurant is noted for its orange chicken, Mongolian beef, and chow mein, and customers have pointed out the restaurant's portions are quite generous for the price. Now we know why they have "fortune" in their name.
And don't forget that you're in wine country — finish off an amazing meal with some award-winning Pinot at this untamed wine region in the nearby Santa Lucia Highlands.
Shopping in Soledad
Soledad, like many small towns, is home to a range of delightful shops and stores, many of which are independent and locally owned. Olys Home Fashion is a Salinas Valley-only clothing store that sells a wide variety of apparel and shoes for men, women, and children. They also have an especially impressive inventory of Western wear, too.
For the green thumbs, there's Camacho's Cactus Garden, which has an amazing selection of cacti and succulent plants. At first glance, Camacho's can seem a little odd as it's located in someone's backyard in a residential area, and not in a typical storefront in a shopping district. However, you won't care where it's located when you see its massive stock of greenery.
Keep going local and shop at the Soledad Certified Farmer's Market, which takes place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from spring through fall. There, you'll find a large assortment of fresh local produce, but the real reason most people go is for their extremely loaded baked potatoes.