A Chill City Outside Of California's Pinnacles National Park Is A Vibrant Hub Of Parks, Food, And Shops

Pinnacles National Park is one of the most unique and breathtaking parks in California, if not the United States. However, there's a relaxing little city located about 10 miles away called Soledad that, despite being overlooked by the more touristy destinations in Monterey County, is worth a stop for a day or two. In addition to its growing reputation among wine enthusiasts (similar to this picturesque, under-the-radar wine destination in nearby Carmel Valley), it's also home to beautiful parks, delicious food, and charming shops. Soledad is Spanish for "solitude," and when you visit this city, you'll see why — it's the perfect place to just get away from it all and soak in the laid-back, small-town atmosphere.

The airport closest to Soledad is Fresno Yosemite International Airport, which is about a 3-hour drive away. Summers can get pretty warm in Soledad, so if you want mild weather and to avoid the high season, visit between March and May, or during October or November. Lodging in Soledad is limited, so it's probably best to stay in Salinas, which is only about 30 minutes north and has far more options.