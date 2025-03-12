Ocean Views Meet Rolling Hills And Award-Winning Pinot At This Untamed Wine Region In California

As far as California wines are concerned, Napa Valley, Sonoma, and even the underrated Santa Ynez Valley are heavy hitters internationally recognized for their world-class vintages and picturesque rolling hills. However, there's another oft-overlooked wine region in California's Central Coast that has positioned itself as a top destination for cool-climate wine connoisseurs. Wine Spectator magazine even consistently ranks this region number one for Pinot Noirs in California.

The Santa Lucia Highlands are a thin, 18-mile stretch of land between the agricultural-centric Salinas Valley and the craggy Santa Lucia Mountains. Only two hours south of San Francisco, these highlands feel rural and wild in the best way. From certain vantage points, you can see the patchwork of farmlands leading to the Monterey Bay, but the vineyards themselves offer the most breathtaking views. Although the first commercial plantings took root in 1972, the region's viticulture history dates back to the 1700s when Spanish missionaries first introduced grapevines.

Even early settlers recognized the potential in these lands. With elevations up to 2,330 feet, much of the semi-arid Santa Lucia Highlands is mountainous and difficult to terrace. However, over 50 vineyards cultivate 5,750 planted acres, producing about 58% Pinot Noir and 36% Chardonnay grapes. The Monterey Bay's cold waters bring daily fog and cool, strong breezes (10 to 15 miles per hour) through the highlands. These breezes extend the growing season while allowing the grapes to ripen slowly. Add low annual rainfall and you get wines known for their complex flavor profiles and silky textures.