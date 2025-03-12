Ocean Views Meet Rolling Hills And Award-Winning Pinot At This Untamed Wine Region In California
As far as California wines are concerned, Napa Valley, Sonoma, and even the underrated Santa Ynez Valley are heavy hitters internationally recognized for their world-class vintages and picturesque rolling hills. However, there's another oft-overlooked wine region in California's Central Coast that has positioned itself as a top destination for cool-climate wine connoisseurs. Wine Spectator magazine even consistently ranks this region number one for Pinot Noirs in California.
The Santa Lucia Highlands are a thin, 18-mile stretch of land between the agricultural-centric Salinas Valley and the craggy Santa Lucia Mountains. Only two hours south of San Francisco, these highlands feel rural and wild in the best way. From certain vantage points, you can see the patchwork of farmlands leading to the Monterey Bay, but the vineyards themselves offer the most breathtaking views. Although the first commercial plantings took root in 1972, the region's viticulture history dates back to the 1700s when Spanish missionaries first introduced grapevines.
Even early settlers recognized the potential in these lands. With elevations up to 2,330 feet, much of the semi-arid Santa Lucia Highlands is mountainous and difficult to terrace. However, over 50 vineyards cultivate 5,750 planted acres, producing about 58% Pinot Noir and 36% Chardonnay grapes. The Monterey Bay's cold waters bring daily fog and cool, strong breezes (10 to 15 miles per hour) through the highlands. These breezes extend the growing season while allowing the grapes to ripen slowly. Add low annual rainfall and you get wines known for their complex flavor profiles and silky textures.
Taste sustainable and organic wines in the Santa Lucia Highlands
In an effort to preserve the Santa Lucia Highlands' agricultural spaces, there are only a few tasting rooms and the appellation isn't nearly as developed for tourism as Napa or even neighboring Carmel Valley. The best way to experience the area is by taking a drive into the hills, stopping at Mission Soledad to learn about the history, and then heading to one or two beautifully curated tasting rooms. Alternatively, check the estates' calendars for events like the Sun, Wind, & Wine Festival in May or coveted sommelier tours.
If you only visit one tasting room, it should be Wrath Wines' Foothill Road location. Overlooking oak-covered hills and rows of vines, Wrath Wines produces award-winning Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in small batches, allowing the vintners to focus on quality above all else. Enjoy classic Highland hospitality while overlooking lily ponds or relaxing on the patio. Next, stop at Odonata Wines. The rustic, barn-style tasting room and central fire pit create a cozy setting even when the afternoon fog blows in. Try the Chardonnay or a sparkling wine such as the Brut Cuvee — all produced with organic or sustainable in practice (SIP) certified grapes.
For wine and lawn games, head to Folktale Winery. Closer to neighboring Carmel Valley, the tasting room looks like an English manor with lush gardens and live music on the weekends. Pair a sustainably grown Pinot Noir with charcuterie boards and seasonal dishes from the farm-to-table menu.
Tips for visiting the Santa Lucia Highlands
The Santa Lucia Highlands are beautiful year-round, but if you want to make the most of nearby attractions like the Big Sur Coastline or Monterey's historic Cannery Row, the best time to visit is during the summer months (June to September). While the Highlands get foggy during the afternoons, many areas stay clear and the warm weather is conducive to exploring Pinnacles National's unique cave and strolling through the fairytale-like streets of Carmel-By-The-Sea.
Situated slightly inland from Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel Valley is a must-stop destination for wine enthusiasts with over 20 tasting rooms in walking distance. Make The Wine House your homebase for exploring Joyce Vineyard, Scratch Wine Tasting Room, and Bernardus Winery — all within a two minute walk. Each establishment offers a robust selection featuring (but not limited to) Santa Lucia Highlands' wines, including several award-winning bottles.
In terms of places to stay, the Highlands have few options. Fortunately, Carmel Valley, Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Monterey boast many choices, ranging from a luxurious beachfront hotel that highlights the area's beauty and bounty to quaint cottages or serene vacation rentals tucked into the hills. San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) are the nearest major airports, so the Santa Lucia Highlands are best experienced as a weekend getaway or week-long trip with a rental car.