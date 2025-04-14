A New York Hamlet Between The Catskills And Poconos Is The 'Pizza Capital Of The Upper Delaware River'
When one thinks of grabbing a slice of pizza in the state of New York, the mind often wanders to some pizza place in the beating heart of New York City and not a vacation spot near the Catskills. But it's time to put some respect on the hamlet called Narrowsburg, about 100 miles away from New York City — a place that is also known as the "Pizza Capital of the Upper Delaware River."
Narrowsburg is located along the Delaware River in Sullivan County, right between the Catskills and Poconos Mountains. Despite its small population — around 365 as of 2025 — Narrowsburg is home to some great food, including an artisanal pizza place called The Laundrette. This highly-rated spot on both Google and Tripadvisor offers wood-fired, naturally leavened pizza with pristine panoramas of the Delaware River right at your table.
If you're hungry for even more pizza but want to hop to another spot, there's the nearby Carini Pizza. It's only a few minutes away from The Laundrette and is actually very close to Narrowsburg Campground. Visitors can begin their outdoor adventures or stay overnight at this popular local destination, which boasts serene water views.
The best things to do in Narrowsburg, New York
Once you're done eating some of the best pizzas in the region, you'll find a plethora of activities to choose from in the delightful hamlet of Narrowsburg. As its website describes, Narrowsburg was once a "thriving logging town, today the outdoor traditions continue though all seasons of the year."
If you're a hiker looking for scenic trails, you can easily enjoy the many options available in Narrowsburg, including the 3-mile-long Tusten Mountain Trail, which gives you another chance to admire the Delaware River. Tired of just looking at the water? Why not jump in! Visitors can rent a kayak or go tubing, rafting, or canoeing down the river on their own or with Landers River Trips, and if you're feeling super adventurous, head to Skinners Falls for a swim. Some great access points for getting to the river include the New York DEC Narrowsburg River Access Parking Lot and the PA Fish and Boat Launch Narrowsburg River Access.
For art lovers, the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) on Main Street is the perfect spot to enjoy visual, performance, literary, and media arts galleries. The DVAA also throws an annual Riverfest street festival in July and the Big Eddy Film Festival in September. After perusing an exhibition, check out the Delaware Valley Opera, just a 15-minute drive from the center of Narrowsburg. Here, events range from weekly open mics to visiting artists putting on concerts. Maybe this will inspire you to seek out more music-related adventures around the country, like at this magical concert venue in the Tennessee countryside.
Where to eat and stay in Narrowsburg
While pizza is a favorite of Narrowburg's visitors, new guests should not miss out on the hamlet's other offerings. Craving a coffee and a croissant? Tusten Cup has you covered. Or, if you're finding yourself wanting a cozy brunch at a French bistro, it's hard to go wrong with a place like La Cigogne, where they offer dishes like apple cinnamon crêpes and yogurt parfait. To end your day with a lovely dinner, the restaurant also serves up everything from a pork schnitzel to a veggie burger on a pretzel bun.
To make the most of your upstate New York getaway, turn the day trip into an overnight or weekend stay. And for that, Narrowsburg has plenty of options. Sometimes, we all need to escape to a cabin. Cabin on the River offers a perfect escape into nature equipped with a "Japanese cedar hot tub overlooking the river, the hammocks under the towering pines, massive picture windows, iconic mid century furniture, and luxurious linens." From cozy cottages on Luxton Lake to rooms, suites, and cabins at the Blue Fox Motel and glamping, there are many ways visitors can make their stay in Narrowsburg a memorable (and comfortable) one — just make sure to avoid these common mistakes while booking your accommodations.
So, you want to travel to Narrowsburg! If you're heading to Narrowsburg by plane, then you'd likely take a flight to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, which is 52 miles from the hamlet. While flying is certainly possible, the most practical way to travel would be by bus or car. This option will offer the most convenience to comfortably get there without the hassle of flying and having to rent a car service.