A New York Hamlet Between The Catskills And Poconos Is The 'Pizza Capital Of The Upper Delaware River'

When one thinks of grabbing a slice of pizza in the state of New York, the mind often wanders to some pizza place in the beating heart of New York City and not a vacation spot near the Catskills. But it's time to put some respect on the hamlet called Narrowsburg, about 100 miles away from New York City — a place that is also known as the "Pizza Capital of the Upper Delaware River."

Narrowsburg is located along the Delaware River in Sullivan County, right between the Catskills and Poconos Mountains. Despite its small population — around 365 as of 2025 — Narrowsburg is home to some great food, including an artisanal pizza place called The Laundrette. This highly-rated spot on both Google and Tripadvisor offers wood-fired, naturally leavened pizza with pristine panoramas of the Delaware River right at your table.

If you're hungry for even more pizza but want to hop to another spot, there's the nearby Carini Pizza. It's only a few minutes away from The Laundrette and is actually very close to Narrowsburg Campground. Visitors can begin their outdoor adventures or stay overnight at this popular local destination, which boasts serene water views.