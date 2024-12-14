Art, Nature, And History Meet At This Magical Concert Venue In The Tennessee Countryside

Franklin, Tennessee, just 21 miles south of Nashville, might appear to be just another quaint, wooded town. However, the affluent city has, at one point or another, been called home by celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Brad Paisley. In addition to joining the ranks of other Tennessee live music hubs like Jonesborough, Franklin features a wealth of rural beauty that makes the region desirable. In an effort to blend all of these attractive qualities into a unique concert experience, the FirstBank Amphitheater in Graystone Quarry was constructed.

Lying just south of downtown Franklin, Graystone Quarry was once a limestone rock quarry, providing the stone used to make the famous highway, Interstate 65. However, over the next 50 years, the space was abandoned and utilized as a dumping ground. The quarry was then purchased in 2014 and, by 2016, was re-outfitted with hotels, ponds, and restaurants. It has since become a prime location for weddings. In 2021, construction was finished on the property's FirstBank Amphitheater, which has since hosted some of the biggest names in music.