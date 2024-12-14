Art, Nature, And History Meet At This Magical Concert Venue In The Tennessee Countryside
Franklin, Tennessee, just 21 miles south of Nashville, might appear to be just another quaint, wooded town. However, the affluent city has, at one point or another, been called home by celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Brad Paisley. In addition to joining the ranks of other Tennessee live music hubs like Jonesborough, Franklin features a wealth of rural beauty that makes the region desirable. In an effort to blend all of these attractive qualities into a unique concert experience, the FirstBank Amphitheater in Graystone Quarry was constructed.
Lying just south of downtown Franklin, Graystone Quarry was once a limestone rock quarry, providing the stone used to make the famous highway, Interstate 65. However, over the next 50 years, the space was abandoned and utilized as a dumping ground. The quarry was then purchased in 2014 and, by 2016, was re-outfitted with hotels, ponds, and restaurants. It has since become a prime location for weddings. In 2021, construction was finished on the property's FirstBank Amphitheater, which has since hosted some of the biggest names in music.
Stunning outdoor scenery with a breathtaking concert venue
There are many entertainment spaces in the region, especially in Nashville, home to the Dolly Parton bar, White Limozeen. But the FirstBank Amphitheater, capable of housing 7,500 concertgoers, is unique in its immersive natural atmosphere. Located at the back of a 140-acre property, attendees are advised against wearing "fancy shoes", as there is a path from the parking fields through scenic backwoods to get to the venue. Once there, attendees will notice the walls of preserved limestone that surround the theater. While providing uniquely majestic aesthetics, these walls also provide noteworthy acoustics that capture soundwaves produced by state-of-the-art equipment.
Beyond just taking in the glorious scenery, there are other reasons to get to the venue early, especially if you're hungry. Tailgating in the natural splendor of the parking fields is made easier by the Tailgate Snack Bar, which sells smoked gouda burgers, street tacos, and chili dogs 90 minutes before showtime. The snack bar shifts to items like chips and coffee within a half hour of the show. Once in the venue, patrons can enjoy a variety of food options and bars split between the Canyon and Ridge levels. Those wishing to avoid the long lines of traffic on the way out of the venue might choose the option to stay at one of the two fine hotels in the quarry: The Cottage and The Cabin at Graystone Quarry.
A rich cultural experience for fans of nature and music
Though the venue has certainly hosted some of country music's biggest stars, like Zach Bryan and Cody Johnson, a wide variety of artists have graced its stage. Everyone from alternative icons The Smashing Pumpkins and Nine Inch Nails to the pop stars of today, like Lana Del Rey and Chappell Roan, have beckoned thousands of eager music fans to descend upon Franklin. The venue is more than equipped to handle such a volume of people with numbered seats, general admission areas, and VIP sections, all available for purchase online.
Franklin itself is a lovely place to visit, even if a concert isn't on your schedule. Franklin's Main Street district, deemed "America's favorite," in the downtown area is worthy of a full shopping day, replete with antique stores, floral shops, spas, and art galleries. The Franklin Theatre, while certainly not as big as FirstBank, is another classic venue in Franklin that features concerts, as well as movie screenings. Like Manchester, the home of Bonnaroo, Franklin is a city that proves Tennessee is an ideal destination for the blending rural backwoods beauty with top tier entertainment.