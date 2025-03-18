Catskills Or Adirondacks: Which One Has The Vacation Vibe You're Really Looking For?

If you're looking to explore the outdoors through some of the best mountain ranges New York has to offer, you're either heading for the towering Adirondacks or the rolling Catskills. Both mountain ranges are breathtakingly beautiful and provide ample opportunities for hikers, climbers, and nature-lovers of all kinds to enjoy the wild — but they are very different places. Which one is best for you depends on exactly where you're coming from, what you hope to do while you're there, and how much experience you have.

The time of year may also be a factor in which New York mountain range destination you choose. Both have great trails for pretty spring hikes dotted with wildflowers and are some of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. If you're looking for a skiing or snowboarding adventure, you're probably better off booking a winter trip in the Adirondacks. If you are hoping to go out hiking in the bright summer sunshine without competing for space on the best trails, the Catskills are the perfect choice.