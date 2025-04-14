One Of Iceland's Best Geothermal Spas Offers A Luxurious Cliffside Experience With Scenic Ocean Views
Iceland, known as the Land of Fire and Ice, continues to draw visitors year-round to its dramatic landscapes, which include over 30 active volcanoes, 269 majestic glaciers, 109 fjords, and thousands of waterfalls. Another draw is, of course, its famed lagoons, as there are few things better in life than enjoying a refreshing libation and an exquisite view from a heated pool. While Blue Lagoon is arguably the most famous, you should also consider other options to avoid the crowds. You can soak in this underrated spa hidden in an enchanting forest or try Iceland's oldest swimming pool, which offers an authentic thermal escape. But if you're searching for a truly luxurious experience with an exceptionally scenic view, Sky Lagoon, one of Iceland's top-ranked spas, cannot be missed.
Its tagline is "where the sea meets the sky," and you'll find no other place where this is truer. If you wade through the warm waters of this lagoon, enclosed by black volcanic rocks, you'll reach the far edge, which resembles a natural infinity pool. Looking down below, you'll see that you're perched on a 246-foot seaside cliff, which drops into the North Atlantic Ocean. As you glance across the water and far beyond, it will seem to connect with the sky above.
Located 15 minutes south of Reykjavik's center, on the Kársnes peninsula in the west of Kópavogur, this lagoon makes for an easy day trip from the capital city. It's relatively new, opening in 2021. The whole facility is modern and comprises 50,000 square feet, which includes the geothermal lagoon, heated plunge pool, cold plunge pool, public and private changing rooms, sauna, steam room, in-water bar, cozy café, and snack bar. Here, you'll find everything you need for your tranquil Icelandic spa day.
Experiencing Skjól at Sky Lagoon
The Skjól journey is a Sky Lagoon signature experience and one that you shouldn't miss if you're planning a visit here. Translating to "protection" or "shelter" in Icelandic, Skjól takes participants through a ritual that will leave them feeling rejuvenated and connected with nature. Skjól involves going through seven steps (each given a related Icelandic name) that will initiate you into the local bathing culture.
The first step is Laug (pool), where you'll enjoy the comfortable geothermal heat of the lagoon. Then, you'll continue with Kuldi (cold), perhaps the most challenging stage if you're not accustomed to cold plunges. You'll take a dip in a small and frigid pool (set at 41 degrees) to awaken the senses and make you feel alive — if you can handle it! Next, you'll move into the sauna at the Ylur (warm) stage, where you'll enjoy the breathtaking view from Iceland's largest window. You might see Fagradalsfjall volcano and the president's residence if the weather is clear, and you can choose the phone-free option to truly disconnect.
You'll then experience Súld (drizzle), a cool and gentle mist that is as refreshing as rain on a summer day. Mýkt (softness) will come next, where you'll self-apply an exfoliating sea salt body scrub made with almond oil, local herbs, and sesame seed oil to keep your skin silky-smooth and healthy. During Gufa (steam), you'll head into the steam room with the scrub still applied so that it melts into your skin. Finally, you'll end with the last step, Saft (elixir), where you'll receive a refreshing glass of krækiber juice (wild Icelandic crowberries), made from fruit grown in the surrounding lava fields. Sip it slowly and savor the unique taste as you complete your Skjól journey.
How to book a Sky Lagoon visit
There are currently two packages available. The more affordable — and the more popular one, according to Sky Lagoon — is the Saman package. It starts at $99 (at the time of writing) and includes entry, access to the public changing rooms, and the complete Skjól ritual. The Sér package, meanwhile, begins at $121 and has the same inclusions, except you also receive access to the private changing facilities. Here, you'll have a more spacious, enclosed personal area to change and shower, and you can use their signature toiletries.
It's also possible to add a transportation transfer to both packages for an additional cost. You'll be picked up and dropped off by shuttle bus from either the BSÍ bus station or your hotel at a designated time for the utmost convenience. Check their website when booking, as there are sometimes special seasonal deals, like the Sky Lagoon for Two Spring Edition running through April. This is available with both the Saman and Sér options, and it provides two guests with a drink each as well as a special platter, which will give you a sizeable sampling of tasty Icelandic bites. In general, expect higher prices for packages (and everything else) during the busy summer months.
According to Dave Gillan, founder of The Private Traveller, the Sér package is worth the extra expense for the increased privacy and comfort. However, Kate McCulley, a travel influencer and founder of Adventurous Kate, felt that the Saman pass provided the best value for money. Whichever one you choose to purchase will depend on how much luxury and privacy you desire and how much money you're willing to fork over. But either way, you won't miss out on the exceptional Skjól journey.
Dining and drinking at Sky Lagoon
After spending hours rejuvenating in the lagoon's warm waters and completing the Skjól ritual, you'll likely be famished. But don't worry — there are three on-site spots where you can sate your appetite and thirst, each offering a different but equally special Icelandic experience. Warm up and wake up at Keimur Café with one of your favorite caffeinated beverages and a piping hot soup. This casual and intimate café with an all-day menu is the perfect place to try Icelandic goodies and desserts — and every morning, freshly baked items are delivered from Sandholt, one of the oldest bakeries in the country.
Immerse yourself in authentic Icelandic cuisine at Smakk Bar (translating to "taste bar"), which prides itself on sourcing ingredients from within the island and from local producers (farmers, hunters, and fishers). The food here is best enjoyed with a group, as many of the platters are for sharing, and you'll likely want to try several dishes. The cheese and chocolate platter serves up an assortment of both, with the former coming from the north of Iceland and the latter from the oldest chocolate factory in the country. The Icelandic feast platter, meanwhile, will allow you to taste local specialties, including cured sheep fillet, the rich Feykir cheese, and pickled herring on rye.
But if you want to continue unwinding in the pool with a drink in hand, Gelmir Bar is your spot. Located at the far end under the cave's wall, this bar serves up local and imported libations right inside the lagoon. Try the Gull lager, a refreshing pilsner and one of Iceland's oldest beer brands, or enjoy a glass of Moët for a classy complement to your luxurious experience in a geothermal paradise.
Planning your visit to Sky Lagoon and to Iceland
Sky Lagoon is open every day of the week, with slightly different hours of operation depending on the month or season (but staying open until either 10 or 11 p.m.). Note that the lagoon area will always close 30 minutes earlier, and the Skjól ritual and Gelmir Bar will close an hour earlier. You can reach the spa by the aforementioned transfer option, public transportation, driving, biking, or even walking — it's about 4 miles from Hlemmur Square in the city center.
At the time of writing, Sky Lagoon has a 4.5 rating (between "Very Good" and "Excellent) on Tripadvisor out of nearly 5,000 reviews. One previous visitor shared on Tripadvisor that the lagoon is "outstanding. The design is amazing, inspired by raw Icelandic nature ... and the seven-step Ritual (sauna, refreshing rain, body scrub, and steam bath) was just the cherry on top." Another draw for this place over others — besides the Skjól journey — is that the minimum age is 12 years old, and those 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. While Iceland is, of course, an excellent place to travel with family, having an adults-oriented space here will make for a more serene spa day.
To get into Iceland, you'll fly into Keflavík International Airport, about an hour from the capital's center. While Reykjavík and the surrounding area is a stellar place to spend your time if you're doing a short trip, there are many other destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland. Drive the Golden Circle loop, which covers 150 miles of Iceland's most scenic natural attractions. And spend a few days in Akureyri, a town on the north coast where you can view humpback whales breaching and go on easy, picturesque hikes.