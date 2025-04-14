One Of Iceland's Best Geothermal Spas Offers A Luxurious Cliffside Experience With Scenic Ocean Views

Iceland, known as the Land of Fire and Ice, continues to draw visitors year-round to its dramatic landscapes, which include over 30 active volcanoes, 269 majestic glaciers, 109 fjords, and thousands of waterfalls. Another draw is, of course, its famed lagoons, as there are few things better in life than enjoying a refreshing libation and an exquisite view from a heated pool. While Blue Lagoon is arguably the most famous, you should also consider other options to avoid the crowds. You can soak in this underrated spa hidden in an enchanting forest or try Iceland's oldest swimming pool, which offers an authentic thermal escape. But if you're searching for a truly luxurious experience with an exceptionally scenic view, Sky Lagoon, one of Iceland's top-ranked spas, cannot be missed.

Its tagline is "where the sea meets the sky," and you'll find no other place where this is truer. If you wade through the warm waters of this lagoon, enclosed by black volcanic rocks, you'll reach the far edge, which resembles a natural infinity pool. Looking down below, you'll see that you're perched on a 246-foot seaside cliff, which drops into the North Atlantic Ocean. As you glance across the water and far beyond, it will seem to connect with the sky above.

Located 15 minutes south of Reykjavik's center, on the Kársnes peninsula in the west of Kópavogur, this lagoon makes for an easy day trip from the capital city. It's relatively new, opening in 2021. The whole facility is modern and comprises 50,000 square feet, which includes the geothermal lagoon, heated plunge pool, cold plunge pool, public and private changing rooms, sauna, steam room, in-water bar, cozy café, and snack bar. Here, you'll find everything you need for your tranquil Icelandic spa day.