The World's Most Visited City In 2024 Is A Vibrant Hub Of Street Life, Temples, And World-Class Eats
Bangkok flaunts a multifaceted appeal through contrasts. Thailand's capital has something for everyone: sleek high-rises to solemn temples; noisy floating markets to chic award-winning malls; and street food markets to fine dining establishments. It's no wonder, then, that this dynamic Southeast Asian city welcomed a staggering 32.4 million international visitors in 2024, earning it the title of the most visited city in the world, according to data analytics company Euromonitor International — that's 9 million more than Istanbul, which trailed behind Bangkok with 23 million visitors.
While many use Bangkok as a springboard to any of the country's stunning islands — it's hard to ignore the call of Thailand's top 10 islands — the city itself is a destination worth exploring and celebrating. From the moment you step foot in Bangkok, you immediately understand that vibrant street life reigns in this city. Yet, enveloped as you are in the sounds, smells, and activities that flood its streets, there are peaceful havens that can assuage the senses, such as sprawling temple complexes or the tranquil Lumphini Park. And when it comes to satisfying your culinary cravings, Bangkok steps up to the challenge with a wealth of local or international offerings for every budget.
Fortunately, Bangkok has an easy and affordable public transportation system. From Suvarnabhumi Airport, the country's international air hub, the city center is a mere 35 minutes away by the convenient Airport Rail Link, with tickets costing a maximum of $1.30, depending on your desired stop. A taxi can be more convenient if you'd like to forego a train commute, but anticipate a longer trip ranging from 40 minutes to 1.5 hours to the city, and expect to pay $12 – $18.
Explore Bangkok's majestic Buddhist temples
No trip to Bangkok would be complete without visiting the majestic Buddhist temples frequented by locals and tourists alike for their spiritual importance, cultural significance, and architectural beauty. Thailand is predominantly Buddhist, with more than 90% of its citizens practicing or identifying with the religion. Amongst the numerous temples and shrines in the city, do include Wat Arun, Wat Pho, and Wat Phra Kaew in your itinerary. Nestled on both sides of the Chao Phraya River, the three temples are within easy distance of each other. Wat Arun features a 270-foot high Khmer-inspired spire clad in shells, ceramic tiles, and porcelain. A stroll around the complex reveals Buddhist murals and Chinese-style lion and warrior statues. It's best visited at the end of the afternoon for captivating views of the sun hitting the spire during the golden hour.
Visit Wat Pho to see Bangkok's largest reclining gold-plated Buddha (150 feet long), situated in a specially designed hall that seems to barely accommodate its sizeable length. A collection of Buddha images, the largest in Thailand, is also found within the temple complex. It's a short walk from here to Wat Phra Kaew, the site of the Emerald Buddha. Past the imposing yaksha statues and the mural-laden inner walls depicting the Thai epic Ramakien, the iconic Emerald Buddha commands great respect from its worshippers despite its mere 26-inch stature.
Wat Pho and Wat Phra Kaew are within a short ten-minute walk from the Sanam Chai MRT station or the Tha Tian Pier ferry station. Wat Arun is on the Thonburi side of the river, reachable by the MRT Itsaraphap Station (Exit 2) or a short cross-river ferry from Tha Tian Pier to Wat Arun Pier. Cover your shoulders and knees when visiting the temples.
Indulge in Bangkok's local and international gastronomic offerings
Bangkok is a food aficionado's playground. Whether you're walking down the street or taking the elevator to an exclusive rooftop restaurant, the promise of food is present from every corner, earning Bangkok a place among the best global destinations with an affordable street food scene. The adventurous and curious make a beeline for the street food markets in search of the best specialty dishes Thailand has to offer: seafood, curries, Tom Yam Kung (spicy shrimp soup), green papaya salads, pad thai noodles, meat skewers, mango sticky rice, and more. Street food areas such as Wang Lang market, one of Bangkok's best street food areas situated on Chao Phraya River's Thonburi district, or Chinatown's Yaowarat market (and the nearby Song Wat Road stalls) offer all these and more. Meanwhile, the crab omelets of street food icon Jay Fai have rightfully earned her a Michelin star. Visit her stall in Phra Nakhon, but be prepared for the long queues.
Bangkok boasts a staggering number of malls, and their food courts are a haven for delicious eateries that deliver in taste, quality, and price. They're a good bet for those with queasy stomachs, and great places to escape the sweltering Bangkok heat and tuck into a meal in an air-conditioned setting. Expect food prices to match the type of mall you're eating at, whether it's a mid-range one like MBK or an upscale mall like Iconsiam. And if it's fine dining you're after, you'll be spoiled for choice by the slew of restaurants serving international haute cuisine or elevated interpretations of traditional Thai dishes.