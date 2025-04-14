The World's Most Visited City In 2024 Is A Vibrant Hub Of Street Life, Temples, And World-Class Eats

Bangkok flaunts a multifaceted appeal through contrasts. Thailand's capital has something for everyone: sleek high-rises to solemn temples; noisy floating markets to chic award-winning malls; and street food markets to fine dining establishments. It's no wonder, then, that this dynamic Southeast Asian city welcomed a staggering 32.4 million international visitors in 2024, earning it the title of the most visited city in the world, according to data analytics company Euromonitor International — that's 9 million more than Istanbul, which trailed behind Bangkok with 23 million visitors.

While many use Bangkok as a springboard to any of the country's stunning islands — it's hard to ignore the call of Thailand's top 10 islands — the city itself is a destination worth exploring and celebrating. From the moment you step foot in Bangkok, you immediately understand that vibrant street life reigns in this city. Yet, enveloped as you are in the sounds, smells, and activities that flood its streets, there are peaceful havens that can assuage the senses, such as sprawling temple complexes or the tranquil Lumphini Park. And when it comes to satisfying your culinary cravings, Bangkok steps up to the challenge with a wealth of local or international offerings for every budget.

Fortunately, Bangkok has an easy and affordable public transportation system. From Suvarnabhumi Airport, the country's international air hub, the city center is a mere 35 minutes away by the convenient Airport Rail Link, with tickets costing a maximum of $1.30, depending on your desired stop. A taxi can be more convenient if you'd like to forego a train commute, but anticipate a longer trip ranging from 40 minutes to 1.5 hours to the city, and expect to pay $12 – $18.