California's 'Mini Yosemite' Is A Dazzling State Park With Ancient Redwoods And Scenic Swimming Spots

Yosemite National Park is firmly among the most-visited natural wonders in the USA — it attracted 4.1 million people in 2024, making it the sixth most popular national park in the country overall. It's easy to see why. This is the home of those iconic, though dangerous, El Capitan hiking and climbing routes, and the fleeting February "Firefall" to name just two of its bucket-list draws. But what if there was a state park that had similar natural features — towering redwoods, gurgling rivers, sweeping forests — with just a fraction of the crowds? Cue the Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park.

Encompassing the wooded summits of the Santa Lucia Mountains as they crash down to meet the legendary Big Sur, the park is over 1,000 acres of pure wilderness. It bucks the trend of the awe-inspiring coast itinerary that many take up Highway 1 by swapping the rugged beaches for stands of soaring redwood trees and deep river gorges; natural features more common in the high Sierra Nevada than on California's coast. In fact, it recalls the wonders of Yosemite so well that one TripAdvisor reviewer concluded: "You could almost call it a mini-Yosemite. It has almost everything to offer, albeit on a smaller scale."

One upside is that it's much more accessible than the wilds of Yosemite. The main entrance is on the eastern side of the coast highway just over 30 miles south of Monterey. That puts all the hiking, wild swimming, and forest walking under a 2.5-hour drive from the San Francisco International Airport.