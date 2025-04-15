'Oregon's Grand Canyon' Is A Diverse Outdoor Paradise With Winding Rivers, Marble Mountains, And Red Rocks

From rainforests and soaring mountains to raging rivers and expansive high deserts, the Pacific Northwest has a bit of everything. It's easy to find your next adventure in the region, whether it be exploring the artsy town of Sisters near the Cascade Mountains or the tiny city of White Salmon tucked away in the Columbia River Gorge. If you're seeking something a bit less traditional and much more adventurous, consider checking out the Owyhee Canyonlands at the southeastern edge of Oregon.

Owyhee Canyonlands is often referred to as "Oregon's Grand Canyon," thanks to expansive views that treat you to towering marbled cliffs, a powerful river, and some of the best scenery in the entire state. However, a trip here isn't for the faint of heart, as only a few paved roads meander through the rugged terrain. You'll need to come equipped with a durable off-road vehicle, serious survival skills, and enough gear to sustain yourself for the duration of your trip. There are a few tiny towns nearby, but since the area is so spread out, you'll need to carefully plan your adventure — otherwise, expect a lot of backtracking and hours spent consulting your map.

Owyhee Canyonlands is around five hours southeast of Bend or three hours southwest of Boise. You'll likely end up using the small towns of Rome or Jordan Valley as your base camp, though they don't offer much more than a place to fuel up or grab a bite to eat. But if you're seeking a solitary adventure deep in the Oregon wilderness, gear up and see what the Owyhee Canyonlands have in store for you.