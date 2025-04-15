'Oregon's Grand Canyon' Is A Diverse Outdoor Paradise With Winding Rivers, Marble Mountains, And Red Rocks
From rainforests and soaring mountains to raging rivers and expansive high deserts, the Pacific Northwest has a bit of everything. It's easy to find your next adventure in the region, whether it be exploring the artsy town of Sisters near the Cascade Mountains or the tiny city of White Salmon tucked away in the Columbia River Gorge. If you're seeking something a bit less traditional and much more adventurous, consider checking out the Owyhee Canyonlands at the southeastern edge of Oregon.
Owyhee Canyonlands is often referred to as "Oregon's Grand Canyon," thanks to expansive views that treat you to towering marbled cliffs, a powerful river, and some of the best scenery in the entire state. However, a trip here isn't for the faint of heart, as only a few paved roads meander through the rugged terrain. You'll need to come equipped with a durable off-road vehicle, serious survival skills, and enough gear to sustain yourself for the duration of your trip. There are a few tiny towns nearby, but since the area is so spread out, you'll need to carefully plan your adventure — otherwise, expect a lot of backtracking and hours spent consulting your map.
Owyhee Canyonlands is around five hours southeast of Bend or three hours southwest of Boise. You'll likely end up using the small towns of Rome or Jordan Valley as your base camp, though they don't offer much more than a place to fuel up or grab a bite to eat. But if you're seeking a solitary adventure deep in the Oregon wilderness, gear up and see what the Owyhee Canyonlands have in store for you.
Adventures in Owyhee Canyonlands
The Owyhee Canyonlands span more than 2 million acres, and regardless of the adventure you're seeking, you'll be amazed by its varied terrain. The Honeycombs are a popular destination for travelers, as they were formed by ancient volcanoes, and their spires are instantly recognizable among the rest of the landscape. Getting to them requires a 4-mile hike near Owyhee Lake — note that the trail is quite rugged, and you won't find much running water nearby.
Leslie Gulch is another hotspot for travelers and incredible rock formation created by volcanic activity. The massive spires seem to pierce through the surrounding soil as they jut skyward, and the area is a known habitat for hundreds of bighorn sheep. Keep your camera at the ready, as you never know when they'll saunter on by. Note that the roads leading here (and many others in Owyhee) can flood, so don't attempt to drive through water or mud.
Beyond hiking, rafting down the Owyhee River is an excellent way to spend time in southeastern Oregon. You'll find plenty of opportunities to pull your vessel out of the water and do some exploring, with lava walls, red rock cliffs, and petroglyphs found along the riverside. The river is also quite calm, so while it may have helped shape the landscape over millennia, it's not an adrenaline-pumping experience. You can only experience this unique adventure when water levels are high enough in April or May.
Planning your trip to Owyhee Canyonlands
Because there are so many activities in Owyhee Canyonlands, and it's spread across a massive swath of land, there's no one-size-fits-all travel guide. But when planning your trip, consider using Rome or Jordan Valley as your starting point. Many of the best sights can be accessed from these regions, so it's a good place to begin your getaway.
If you're interested in traveling down the Owyhee River, several guides in the area can help with logistics. They usually offer multi-day outings, with all the gear, food, and safety equipment provided for you, streamlining an otherwise complicated process. Consider booking with OARS, as the company offers an adventurous six-day journey down the Owyhee River suitable for ages 12 and up. It's classified as a Class III rapids trip, so make sure you're comfortable with your skills before signing up.
Arguably, the best way to enjoy the Owyhee Canyonlands is by sleeping under the stars. Not only will this put you near wonderful hiking destinations, but you'll get a chance to see the twinkling lights under pitch-black skies. Camping is available throughout Owyhee, including at the Succor Creek State Natural Area, Three Forks Recreation Site, and Anderson Crossing. Remember: this location is incredibly rugged, with limited services and spotty cell reception. If you plan to seek solitude out in the wilderness, be sure to read up on what you need for a solo camping trip. The terrain can be dangerous, but it's also incredibly beautiful. Be sure to follow Leave No Trace principles to keep it just as pristine as you found it.