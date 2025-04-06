Washington's Artsy Columbia River Gorge City Boasts A Walkable Downtown And Endless Outdoor Recreation
The Pacific Northwest is an outdoor wonderland, and that's especially true of the small city of White Salmon, Washington. Home to just a few thousand people, White Salmon hugs the picturesque banks of the Columbia River, with mountains soaring off in the distance. Despite being surrounded by untouched natural wilderness, the city isn't too remote — not only are you close to Columbia Gorge's sun-drenched city of The Dalles, but you're also just over an hour from Portland, Oregon.
Thanks to its walkable downtown, highly rated eateries, and endless outdoor recreation opportunities, White Salmon is the perfect spot for an adventurous vacation. The Columbia River Gorge is one of the most dramatic landscapes in the Pacific Northwest, and this charming Washington destination is an ideal place to explore everything it has to offer. So whether you're interested in white water rafting, hiking, biking, or just soaking up the sights with a cold drink in your hands, White Salmon is the place to beat.
Stroll through downtown White Salmon
Downtown White Salmon consists of little more than a handful of buildings and a few blocks around Jewett Boulevard, but it's one of the first places you should explore. The majority of its amenities are right along Jewett, including local favorites like Feast Market and Delicatessen, Everybody's Brewing, and Arrowleaf Workshop's artsy gifts. The buildings throughout downtown are an eclectic mix of historic brick buildings and modern renovations, so keep your camera at the ready.
Much like the unsung city of Langley near the water, White Salmon is home to some excellent art galleries, the most unique of which is Mesmerized Gallery and Healing Space. This experience is a different way to unwind and focus your mind while on a trip. A more traditional art gallery can be found at Tru Design, featuring a collection of paintings, jewelry, and other works of fine art.
If you want to see small-town vibes come alive, visit during one of its many festivals. Nights in White Salmon runs weekly from June to September; as a celebration of local culture and its natural wonders, it's an excellent way to experience the city's one-of-a-kind vibes. The event includes live music, a sprawling artisanal market through downtown, and a variety of food and drinks offered by local vendors. Be sure to check out the city's calendar before planning your trip, as unique events run throughout the year.
The best outdoor activities near White Salmon
With so much water surrounding White Salmon, white water rafting is a popular activity for visitors. Zollers is a local outfitter that can set you up with an adventure for all skill levels, with excursions running from three to seven hours. For a more laid-back experience, you can pick up paddleboard and kayak rentals at the nearby Pedal and Paddle Hood River across the state border in Oregon.
If you want to stay on dry land, lace up your hiking boots and head east to Coyote Wall Loop Trail. It's highly rated on AllTrails, and with dramatic views of the Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood, it's an excellent choice for experienced hikers. The Old Ranch Road and Little Maui Trail Loop is a bit easier, spanning 3.8 miles while winding through the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and treating you to views of the Columbia River, Locke Lake, and Little Maui Falls. If neither of those catches your eye, you'll find dozens of other great hiking spots just minutes from downtown.
Want to get outside but don't want to venture far from the city? Check out the White Salmon Bike Park just a few blocks from downtown. Featuring a mix of paths for all skill levels and a family-friendly environment, it's an epic way to get out into the Columbia River Gorge wilderness. Bike rentals are available at several establishments in the nearby Oregon city of Hood River. You could also take a breathtaking riverside drive down the Hood River Fruit Loop, bursting with harvest season attractions and views of the gorge without leaving the comfort of your car.