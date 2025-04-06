Washington's Artsy Columbia River Gorge City Boasts A Walkable Downtown And Endless Outdoor Recreation

Downtown White Salmon consists of little more than a handful of buildings and a few blocks around Jewett Boulevard, but it's one of the first places you should explore. The majority of its amenities are right along Jewett, including local favorites like Feast Market and Delicatessen, Everybody's Brewing, and Arrowleaf Workshop's artsy gifts. The buildings throughout downtown are an eclectic mix of historic brick buildings and modern renovations, so keep your camera at the ready.

Much like the unsung city of Langley near the water, White Salmon is home to some excellent art galleries, the most unique of which is Mesmerized Gallery and Healing Space. This experience is a different way to unwind and focus your mind while on a trip. A more traditional art gallery can be found at Tru Design, featuring a collection of paintings, jewelry, and other works of fine art.

If you want to see small-town vibes come alive, visit during one of its many festivals. Nights in White Salmon runs weekly from June to September; as a celebration of local culture and its natural wonders, it's an excellent way to experience the city's one-of-a-kind vibes. The event includes live music, a sprawling artisanal market through downtown, and a variety of food and drinks offered by local vendors. Be sure to check out the city's calendar before planning your trip, as unique events run throughout the year.