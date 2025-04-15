One Of The World's Most Transparent Rivers Is A Vibrant Spring-Fed Snorkeler's Paradise In Brazil

There's a river in Brazil where the water is so clear that when you swim in it, it feels like you're flying. While the Amazon gets all the headlines for South America's largest country, Brazil, there's plenty to explore beyond the rainforest. One stop for an ultimate South America travel bucket list, where some of Brazil's most magical waters are hidden, is in the lesser-known town of Bonito. Here, the Sucuri River is surreal, like an aquarium turned inside out, where humans are the ones on display to the numerous fish and otters watching from below the surface.

Bonito, in the southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, is a town most known for its ecotourism opportunities, including massive caves, incredible wildlife, and, of course, the Sucuri River. Nevertheless, visitors have noted that the river isn't so crowded with tourists, giving you a chance to relish in the surroundings in peace. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "One of the best experiences of my life! I thought the blue was Photoshop, but it's real! When you look into the water, there's another universe down there!" Visiting the Sucuri River typically involves a boat ride or paddling, though the river's abundance of flora and fauna makes it most ideal for snorkeling.