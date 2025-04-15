One Of The World's Most Transparent Rivers Is A Vibrant Spring-Fed Snorkeler's Paradise In Brazil
There's a river in Brazil where the water is so clear that when you swim in it, it feels like you're flying. While the Amazon gets all the headlines for South America's largest country, Brazil, there's plenty to explore beyond the rainforest. One stop for an ultimate South America travel bucket list, where some of Brazil's most magical waters are hidden, is in the lesser-known town of Bonito. Here, the Sucuri River is surreal, like an aquarium turned inside out, where humans are the ones on display to the numerous fish and otters watching from below the surface.
Bonito, in the southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, is a town most known for its ecotourism opportunities, including massive caves, incredible wildlife, and, of course, the Sucuri River. Nevertheless, visitors have noted that the river isn't so crowded with tourists, giving you a chance to relish in the surroundings in peace. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "One of the best experiences of my life! I thought the blue was Photoshop, but it's real! When you look into the water, there's another universe down there!" Visiting the Sucuri River typically involves a boat ride or paddling, though the river's abundance of flora and fauna makes it most ideal for snorkeling.
Snorkel in the Sucuri River, a natural aquarium
While the name Sucuri means "anaconda" in Portuguese, it comes from the winding shape of the river, rather than a title-worthy presence of the snakes — though it is possible that you might spot one in the water, the anacondas here aren't after humans. According to the local tour guide Bonitour Viagens e Turismo, the river's transparency is owed to the limestone in the water, which serves as a natural filter. The waters come from natural springs and flow until meeting the Formoso River.
The riverbed is quite shallow, never more than 10 feet deep. It stays around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, making it comfortable for swimming in. When you go underwater, the wildlife is astounding — countless fish (brycon and curimbas are prominent), river otters, and parrots and toucans flying overhead, all while surrounded by lush forest. The town is adamant about protecting the ecosystem and maintaining this rich array of wildlife, so as you observe the animals, it's important that you don't make physical contact with them, disturb their habitats, or try to feed them.
What to expect from a tour of the Sucuri River
Tours of the Sucuri River are guided and proceed along about 6,000 feet of the river, accompanied by a support boat. The tour will start with a hike through the riparian forest — a lush area found along the river that's rich in biodiversity — where you'll also encounter wildlife, such as monkeys, birds, and snakes. Tours typically last around two hours. They offer snorkeling equipment rentals, and you'll have access to amenities like lockers, bathrooms, and showers.
Visitors recommend basking in the Sucuri River from December through March, when Brazil's summer season brings warm, sunny days ideal for floating. You can get here by flying into Bonito Airport, less than an hour's drive from the Sucuri River ecotourist center. Though a smaller, regional airport, Bonito Airport has direct flights from São Paulo and Campinas, making it an easy detour after seeing some of South America's most stunning beaches. On Bonito's main street, Coronel Pilad Kebuá, there are inns and restaurants for your stay. Pair your river float with some of Bonito's other eco-attractions, like the Gruta do Lago Azul — a blue lake within a cave — or the waterfalls along the Boca da Onça trail.