Can Foreigners Wear Kimonos When Visiting Japan?

There are few pieces of fashion as iconic as the Japanese kimono. These spectacular silk robes are beautiful and vibrant, just like the country itself. As a tourist in Japan, you may be tempted to adorn one of these traditional garments. But should you? The general consensus is that as long as you wear a kimono out of an appreciation of Japan's culture and in a respectful manner, the locals will welcome it. "I can say it was a very positive experience for me," one traveler recalls. "It was also lovely to engage with locals while wearing it. We got many smiles and even some bows while walking through Kyoto" (via The Navigatio). However, if you're simply wearing a kimono so you can take thousands of selfies to get more likes on social media, you should think twice.

Japanese people typically wear these ankle-length robes only for special occasions such as weddings and festivals. The designs and patterns change depending on who is wearing them and what the season is. As an international traveler, kimonos are appropriate attire when attending a tea ceremony or visiting one of Japan's many sacred Shinto shrines, such as Tokyo's famous and revered Meiji Shrine. Moreover, kimonos are not just for women — they can be worn by men and children as well, creating a special memory for the whole family.