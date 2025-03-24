Tokyo's Most Revered Shrine Is Surrounded By 100,000 Trees Amid Japan's Chaotic Capital Cityscape
The Japanese capital of Tokyo can be intimidating, even though this Asian country is often ranked as one of the safest destinations for solo travelers. Shinjuku is the busiest railway station in the world, with nearly 3 million passengers zipping in and out every day. The iconic Shibuya Crossing also holds the Guinness World Record for the busiest street crossing in the world. An estimated 100,000 pedestrians cross every hour!
Fortunately, there are pockets of calm in the bustling metropolis. One of them is the serene oasis of the Meiji Shrine, a destination surrounded by a sacred forest with thousands of trees. It is one of the most popular religious sites in the city and the country itself, welcoming more than 3 million visitors every year. Despite this, it maintains an aura of calm accompanied by the peaceful sound of rustling leaves.
Incredibly, the Meiji Shrine is within walking distance of Shibuya's hectic crossing and right next to Harajuku Station, the gateway to Tokyo's colorful fashion district. The shrine is open from sunrise to sunset and is free to visit, making it an excellent showcase of the contrasts in this vibrant capital city.
The history and Shinto traditions of Meiji Shrine, Tokyo
The Meiji Shrine, also called Meiji Jingo, is a Shinto Buddhist sanctuary dedicated to Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken. Built in 1920, it is a relatively modern construction surrounded by a manmade forest of more than 100,000 trees donated from across the country. Though much of the shrine was destroyed in World War II air raids, the forest remained remarkably intact.
To enter the Meiji Shrine, walk the pathway toward the giant cypress torii gate that marks the beginning of the shrine grounds. The sounds of the city fall away the deeper you go. There are more than 365 varieties of trees, including evergreen oak, chinquapin oak, and camphor trees. Following Shinto tradition, you may see visitors bowing once before entering through the torii on the left and right but not the center. The center of the pathway is reserved for the shrine's deities.
Visitors rinse their hands and mouths at a temizuya water fountain inside the shrine grounds. This is a purification ritual before offering a prayer to the shrine's deities. In front of the main altar, visitors will place a coin offering before ringing a bell for the deity's attention. They will bow twice, clap twice, and then offer a prayer with hands still together, finishing a final bow. It is a simple, respectful tradition followed in all Japanese Shinto shrines. After this, visitors can purchase amulets or find their fortunes. They can also write their wishes on an ema, a small wooden tablet, hoping that the deities will take notice.
From the Meiji Shrine to rockabilly boys and Harajuku girls
Explore the Meiji Shrine complex a little further, and you'll come to the Inner Garden, a tranquil spot often overlooked by visitors, perhaps because it costs an extra fee to enter. It's worth the time to admire the traditional tea house and planted irises, which are an integral part of the shrine. This is also where you'll find Kiyomasa's Well, a place believed to restore power and energy to those who visit.
You can follow the trees from the Meiji Shrine into the expansive Yoyogi Park, where architect-designed public toilets have become a surprise hit. This is one of Tokyo's biggest parks, and it's where the city's residents come to unwind — whether out for a long run, a picnic, or a twirl with the rockabilly dancers at Jingū Bashi Bridge.
Alternatively, you can wander through the fashion-forward Harajuku district. This is Tokyo's fashion laboratory, where fashionistas display their playful creations, from babydoll tutu confections to steam-punk goth and everything in between. If you're looking for more off-beat fashion sites to explore in Tokyo, consider heading out to the shopping playland of Odaiba Island with its own Statue of Liberty.