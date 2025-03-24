Tokyo's Most Revered Shrine Is Surrounded By 100,000 Trees Amid Japan's Chaotic Capital Cityscape

The Japanese capital of Tokyo can be intimidating, even though this Asian country is often ranked as one of the safest destinations for solo travelers. Shinjuku is the busiest railway station in the world, with nearly 3 million passengers zipping in and out every day. The iconic Shibuya Crossing also holds the Guinness World Record for the busiest street crossing in the world. An estimated 100,000 pedestrians cross every hour!

Fortunately, there are pockets of calm in the bustling metropolis. One of them is the serene oasis of the Meiji Shrine, a destination surrounded by a sacred forest with thousands of trees. It is one of the most popular religious sites in the city and the country itself, welcoming more than 3 million visitors every year. Despite this, it maintains an aura of calm accompanied by the peaceful sound of rustling leaves.

Incredibly, the Meiji Shrine is within walking distance of Shibuya's hectic crossing and right next to Harajuku Station, the gateway to Tokyo's colorful fashion district. The shrine is open from sunrise to sunset and is free to visit, making it an excellent showcase of the contrasts in this vibrant capital city.