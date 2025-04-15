This Underrated California City Full Of Hollywood History Boasts A Walkable Downtown And Delicious Eats

Located minutes away from Venice, California — one of the most filmed beaches in the world — is a destination in Los Angeles that is, unfortunately, often overlooked by visitors. Founded in the early 20th century, Culver City is steeped in Hollywood history and is arguably just as significant as Tinseltown. This is thanks to The Culver Studios, where "Citizen Kane," the 1937 version of "A Star Is Born," and other iconic works of cinema have been filmed. These days, Culver City is a trendy hotspot that boasts a walkable downtown with delicious dining options to boot. Get your steps in and explore this culinary mecca.

Downtown Los Angeles may have Grand Central Market, but in Downtown Culver City, there's Citizen Public Market. Housed in an Art Deco-style structure from 1929, this is a great place to dine out with a group of friends who may have differing cravings. Citizen Public Market features eateries like Bang Bang Noodles, offering Szechuan garlic noodles and other dishes, and Go Go Bird, a popular fried chicken spot. Order your food and enjoy dining in an ambiance that has mastered tastefully fusing modern elements into a historical setting. Note that both establishments are closed on Mondays.

Downtown Culver City has plenty of other culinary selections to indulge in. Simonette is known for French cuisine, including dishes like beef bourguignon and a niçoise salad. Serving burgers, flatbreads, and more, Public School 310 is always bustling with customers. Not to mention that their drink selection, which includes signature cocktails like the Hall Pass, a tropical tequila-based concoction, is impeccable. Come to Downtown Culver City for the food, but stay for the other treasures you'll discover here.