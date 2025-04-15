This Underrated California City Full Of Hollywood History Boasts A Walkable Downtown And Delicious Eats
Located minutes away from Venice, California — one of the most filmed beaches in the world — is a destination in Los Angeles that is, unfortunately, often overlooked by visitors. Founded in the early 20th century, Culver City is steeped in Hollywood history and is arguably just as significant as Tinseltown. This is thanks to The Culver Studios, where "Citizen Kane," the 1937 version of "A Star Is Born," and other iconic works of cinema have been filmed. These days, Culver City is a trendy hotspot that boasts a walkable downtown with delicious dining options to boot. Get your steps in and explore this culinary mecca.
Downtown Los Angeles may have Grand Central Market, but in Downtown Culver City, there's Citizen Public Market. Housed in an Art Deco-style structure from 1929, this is a great place to dine out with a group of friends who may have differing cravings. Citizen Public Market features eateries like Bang Bang Noodles, offering Szechuan garlic noodles and other dishes, and Go Go Bird, a popular fried chicken spot. Order your food and enjoy dining in an ambiance that has mastered tastefully fusing modern elements into a historical setting. Note that both establishments are closed on Mondays.
Downtown Culver City has plenty of other culinary selections to indulge in. Simonette is known for French cuisine, including dishes like beef bourguignon and a niçoise salad. Serving burgers, flatbreads, and more, Public School 310 is always bustling with customers. Not to mention that their drink selection, which includes signature cocktails like the Hall Pass, a tropical tequila-based concoction, is impeccable. Come to Downtown Culver City for the food, but stay for the other treasures you'll discover here.
Plan a mellow outing in Downtown Culver City, California
Dinner and drinks in Downtown Culver City are never a bad idea. However, if you're looking to have a daytime adventure, you can count on this destination for a good time. Along with a plethora of dining spots, Downtown Culver City is where you'll find The Culver Steps. Situated next to The Culver Studios, it can be described as a shopping center and a public park with plenty of outdoor seating. "This plaza is amazing. So refreshing to have a spot built for humans in a city otherwise built for cars," reads a review on Google. Grab a mint mojito iced coffee or your preferred cup of java from Philz Coffee, sit on the patio, and enjoy the lively scenery.
With stores like Sephora and Erewhon just nearby, take a moment to indulge in retail therapy. Around the corner, there's The Culver Theater, where you can watch the latest releases. In addition, there are a few local shops to check out in the area. This includes Timeless Treasures Ticktocker Thrift Shop. Closed on Mondays, they primarily sell clothing as well as furniture. If you're a bibliophile, you're in for a treat. Downtown Culver City has not one but two bookstores: The Ripped Bodice and Village Well Books & Coffee. Notably, The Ripped Bodice opened in 2016 and is the first romance bookstore in the country.
Prefer other genres? Village Well Books & Coffee has you covered. As its name suggests, this establishment doubles as a cafe serving paninis, salads, and snacks. Whether you're on a date or simply catching up with friends, Downtown Culver City is an excellent location for either occasion. Paid parking structures are available, including at The Culver Steps. Insider tip: Visit on a Tuesday for the weekly year-round farmers market.
Add these Culver City attractions to your itinerary
Shopping and dining are only the beginning of what you can do in Culver City. As previously mentioned, this destination is significant to cinema. Aside from The Culver Studios, Sony Pictures Studios is also located in Culver City and is just under a mile from downtown. If you're a movie or television enthusiast, consider taking the Sony Pictures Studio tour. "The Wizard of Oz" and other major productions were filmed here with one reviewer on Google writing, "The behind-the-scenes look at iconic sets and soundstages left me in awe." Tickets for the two-hour walking tour can be purchased on the Sony Pictures Studio Tour's website.
For something totally off-beat, The Museum of Jurassic Technology is considered one of the weirdest tourist attractions in Los Angeles and will make visitors feel as if they've been transported to another dimension. Conveniently within walking distance of downtown, this site has many eccentric exhibits, including miniature artwork by Hagop Sandaldjian. The Museum of Jurassic Technology is open from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance on the official website. Another extraordinary site in Culver City is the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, offering an arduous hike with city views that will make the pain worth it.
If you're planning a Los Angeles vacation, consider staying in Culver City. It's located less than 30 minutes away from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and other must-see vibrant areas in LA, including West Hollywood, a chic, dazzling city with iconic views, and Santa Monica. Ranked as one of the best accommodations options in Culver City on Tripadvisor is Palihotel Culver City. On average, a night at this upscale Art Deco-style establishment, home to Simonette, will cost under $300 (at the time of this writing).