The 5 Weirdest Tourist Attractions In Los Angeles, According To Reviews

Los Angeles and Hollywood have long been a magnet for the creative and the offbeat. There is likely no better city to visit celebrity hotspots if that's your thing, but the City of Angels is also home to numerous weird tourist attractions that reflect its eclectic personality. One of the quirkiest is the Museum of Death, an unsettling yet fascinating space filled with exhibits on mortality, including crime scene photos, antique funeral items, and serial killer art. For something lightheartedly strange, head to The Bunny Museum in Altadena, which has collected over 45,000 bunny-themed items, from stuffed animals to rabbit-shaped furniture.

In Culver City, the Museum of Jurassic Technology is a peculiar institution that blurs the line between fact and fiction. This small museum presents a collection of exhibits, ranging from obscure historical artifacts to seemingly absurd curiosities, all delivered with an air of scholarly seriousness. Perhaps the most famous "weird" attraction is the Hollywood Forever cemetery, which hosts numerous events alongside the graves and tombs of the city's most famous historical denizens. It only makes sense that such a popular tourist destination and a haven for the rich and famous has so many oddball attractions to offer — this is only five, but rest assured that there are still more weird finds in L.A. if you know where to look.