The 5 Weirdest Tourist Attractions In Los Angeles, According To Reviews
Los Angeles and Hollywood have long been a magnet for the creative and the offbeat. There is likely no better city to visit celebrity hotspots if that's your thing, but the City of Angels is also home to numerous weird tourist attractions that reflect its eclectic personality. One of the quirkiest is the Museum of Death, an unsettling yet fascinating space filled with exhibits on mortality, including crime scene photos, antique funeral items, and serial killer art. For something lightheartedly strange, head to The Bunny Museum in Altadena, which has collected over 45,000 bunny-themed items, from stuffed animals to rabbit-shaped furniture.
In Culver City, the Museum of Jurassic Technology is a peculiar institution that blurs the line between fact and fiction. This small museum presents a collection of exhibits, ranging from obscure historical artifacts to seemingly absurd curiosities, all delivered with an air of scholarly seriousness. Perhaps the most famous "weird" attraction is the Hollywood Forever cemetery, which hosts numerous events alongside the graves and tombs of the city's most famous historical denizens. It only makes sense that such a popular tourist destination and a haven for the rich and famous has so many oddball attractions to offer — this is only five, but rest assured that there are still more weird finds in L.A. if you know where to look.
Museum of Death
Located on Selma Avenue just south of Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles' macabre Museum of Death houses a surprisingly graphic collection of exhibitions related to death and murder — only fitting for a city that's as well-known for its true-crime history as it is for its glamorous film industry. Items include hundreds of items such as crime scene photography, antique funeral ephemera, autopsy instruments, serial killer artwork, and pet death taxidermy. Some visitors on Tripadvisor have criticized the museum for the unfiltered violence of its displays, describing the museum's approach as insensitive and disrespectful. However, most Tripadvisor reviewers are positive, arguing that the museum is appropriately grisly given the subject matter and that the exhibitions serve an important purpose in showcasing humanity's evil.
While the Museum of Death does not have age restrictions — founders JD Healy and Cathee Shultz reason that death affects us all — mature audiences are expected and caution is advised. While it is not for the squeamish, the Museum of Death has carved out a niche as a provocative attraction that encourages visitors to confront their feelings about death and its place in the human experience. There's a second location in New Orleans as well.
The Bunny Museum
Situated north of Normandie Heights in the middle of Altadena, The Bunny Museum is a whimsical treasure trove that likely holds the world's largest collection of rabbit memorabilia. With over 45,000 "bunny objects" on display, this quirky institution covers all things rabbit-related, from plush toys and figurines to artwork and everyday items featuring bunny motifs. The museum's collection is exhaustive — visitors will see rabbit representation across advertising, art, entertainment, fashion, film, and languages.
The Bunny Museum may appear to be for young children, but husband-and-wife team Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski state that the museum is not for children under the age of 13, though they are certainly welcome to visit with a supervising adult. Furthermore, the Chamber of Hop Horrors — an exhibit concerning the abuse and mistreatment of rabbits past and present — is only recommended for 13-year-olds and up.
Five-star Google reviews are plentiful, with visitors praising the extensive collection and deeming it well worth the $12 entry fee (at the time of writing). Several reviewers said they spent two hours browsing the museum and all of its exhibits. Some noted that the museum surpassed their expectations with its massive assortment and clear dedication to its unique theme, balancing kitsch and quirk with knowledge and purpose.
The Museum of Jurassic Technology
It might not be America's largest known dinosaur track, but the Museum of Jurassic Technology is an interesting and quirky destination. Housed in an unassuming building near Media Park, the museum defies easy categorization, showcasing items that explore the Victorian era's intersection of art, science, and imagination. Its exhibits range from obscure scientific artifacts to surreal curiosities that blur the line between fact and fiction, challenging visitors to question what they see. The secret nature of the museum's exhibitions is maintained by a strict no-phones policy inside the museum. Upstairs from the main exhibits is the Tula Tea Room, which serves Georgian black tea and cookies on the house, and the Borzoi Kabinet Theater, which screens 2D and 3D short films.
Hundreds of 5-star Google reviews praise the museum's originality and exclaim that just one visit is not enough. As for what the Museum of Jurassic Technology is? "Don't ask," some reviews say, just go. If you do, be aware that visits are by appointment only. Entry is $15 at the time of writing. The museum is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It is also open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m.
La Brea Tar Pits & Museum
The La Brea Tar Pits & Museum isn't just weird, it's one of Los Angeles' smelliest attractions, too. Located on Wilshire Boulevard next to the dazzling landmark Los Angeles County Museum of Art, this natural wonder draws visitors from around the world to witness a unique combination of prehistoric history and active tar seepage. The tar pits have trapped countless animals over the last 50,000 years, preserving their remains — and with them many insights into life during the Ice Age.
Over 1,700 Tripadvisor users gave the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum a 5-star review, praising its unique place in central Los Angeles and its educational appeal to children. All tourists to the tar pits can observe paleontologists hard at work, sifting through the tar to uncover fossils of prehistoric beasts, and can see summaries of ongoing studies and digs. It's the perfect place to bring a budding dinosaur expert.
La Brea isn't just about science and history — it's a sensory experience as well. The distinctive scent of tar, a blend of oil and sulfur, hangs above the bubbling lake, where a large (model) woolly mammoth appears to be trapped, struggling in the dark, sticky substance. It's not a sight visitors will forget, especially when contrasted with the sprawling city landscape that surrounds it.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Established in 1899, Hollywood Forever Cemetery is a who's-who of famous L.A. denizens and a must-visit for any taphophile — an individual with a special interest in cemeteries. Notable interred people include Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, the silent film heartthrob whose untimely death caused mass hysteria; and Mickey Rooney, the versatile actor with eight wives and an 88-year career.
People go to Hollywood Forever to mourn, but many also go to browse the tombstones. The cemetery, macabre though it may seem, also hosts events catering to locals and tourists, including one of America's largest Day of the Dead festivals. The Masonic Lodge on the property hosts everything from music concerts to vaudeville comedy and has seen many famous acts perform including Moby and composer Philip Glass. Outdoor movie screenings are a regular occurrence courtesy of Cinespia, a local organization that projects classic Hollywood films at the cemetery and numerous other Los Angeles landmarks.
Dozens of 5-star Tripadvisor reviews praise not only the lush grounds and curious history but especially the moviegoing experiences. "Go early and take things to set up for a cozy evening on the grass," wrote one reviewer, "Blankets, pillows, food, picnic gear, wine ... it's a fun experience once or twice a year."