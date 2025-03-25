California's Most Walkable City Is A Chic, Dazzling Hub Of Destination Restaurants, Culture, And Iconic Views

Contrary to popular belief, not all of Los Angeles is star-studded or glamorous. Nevertheless, there is a place that lives up to its illustrious reputation: West Hollywood. The historically LGBTQ+ city, situated between Beverly Hills and Hollywood, is home to some of LA's most legendary sights, destinations, and restaurants. Los Angeles is one of the worst cities for parking in America, but WeHo, as it's known, is a chic, walkable wonderland. In fact, it has been named the most walkable city in the Golden State by Walk Score. With that in mind, there are different areas to explore within WeHo including the one and only Sunset Strip.

Sunset Boulevard is a bustling street that never sleeps with views that have made appearances in countless films and TV shows including the popular Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset" and Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six." Known for its nightlife scene, the Sunset Strip is home to The Comedy Store and Whisky a Go Go. At the former establishment, stand-up greats like David Letterman got their start, while the latter is where iconic bands like The Doors and several others have performed. All told, the Sunset Strip is 1.7 miles; stroll its length and you'll be entranced by these and countless other sites that have long been ingrained in pop culture.

The same can be said about Santa Monica Boulevard, which features landmark eateries like Dan Tana's. Serving Italian fare, it's frequented by celebrities like George Clooney. If you're an Old Hollywood enthusiast, don't miss out on The Formosa Cafe. Dating back to 1939, the Chinese restaurant counts Humphrey Bogart and Marilyn Monroe, among many others, as former customers. Although it seems that the hustle and bustle never ends, it is possible to find respite in the city.