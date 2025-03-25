California's Most Walkable City Is A Chic, Dazzling Hub Of Destination Restaurants, Culture, And Iconic Views
Contrary to popular belief, not all of Los Angeles is star-studded or glamorous. Nevertheless, there is a place that lives up to its illustrious reputation: West Hollywood. The historically LGBTQ+ city, situated between Beverly Hills and Hollywood, is home to some of LA's most legendary sights, destinations, and restaurants. Los Angeles is one of the worst cities for parking in America, but WeHo, as it's known, is a chic, walkable wonderland. In fact, it has been named the most walkable city in the Golden State by Walk Score. With that in mind, there are different areas to explore within WeHo including the one and only Sunset Strip.
Sunset Boulevard is a bustling street that never sleeps with views that have made appearances in countless films and TV shows including the popular Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset" and Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six." Known for its nightlife scene, the Sunset Strip is home to The Comedy Store and Whisky a Go Go. At the former establishment, stand-up greats like David Letterman got their start, while the latter is where iconic bands like The Doors and several others have performed. All told, the Sunset Strip is 1.7 miles; stroll its length and you'll be entranced by these and countless other sites that have long been ingrained in pop culture.
The same can be said about Santa Monica Boulevard, which features landmark eateries like Dan Tana's. Serving Italian fare, it's frequented by celebrities like George Clooney. If you're an Old Hollywood enthusiast, don't miss out on The Formosa Cafe. Dating back to 1939, the Chinese restaurant counts Humphrey Bogart and Marilyn Monroe, among many others, as former customers. Although it seems that the hustle and bustle never ends, it is possible to find respite in the city.
Unwind in the West Hollywood Design District in California
West Hollywood attracts its fair share of night owls and party animals. If this doesn't describe you, no worries — the West Hollywood Design District (WHDD) is for you. This walkable enclave features coffee shops, art galleries, and more. If you need to get some work done or would like to catch up on some reading, head to the West Hollywood Library near the Pacific Design Center. It's located at West Hollywood Park and open daily. Famously, this structure has expansive glass windows where one can admire the stunning cityscape. Make your way to the second floor and grab a seat.
If you're feeling peckish, the WHDD has an assortment of eateries. Less than a 10-minute walk from the West Hollywood Library on the iconic Melrose Avenue is Urth Caffé. This trendy establishment is a Los Angeles staple and offers everything from breakfast pizza to sandwiches, soup, salads, and pastries. If you're craving a snack or a healthy yet filling dish, Urth Caffé has you covered. Likewise, it has incredible coffee and tea. Take a seat outside; there's nothing like a good meal with a side of sunshine. Feet away from Urth Caffé are an array of chic shops, including Glossier (the beauty brand's only store in California), HOKA, Lululemon, and others. Next to Glossier is Alfred Coffee, a popular and aesthetically pleasing spot where you can get drinks that are equally pretty and delicious.
Above all, the WHDD is an artistic hub. Less than 1 mile away from the West Hollywood Library, on Beverly Boulevard, is the Leica Gallery Los Angeles. Be sure to drop in to view works by renowned photographers. It's open daily, and exhibits are rotated frequently.
Tips for an unforgettable time in West Hollywood
Whether you're local to Los Angeles or not, West Hollywood is a fantastic city to visit. If you're an out-of-towner, note that Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is under an hour away by car. Looking to stay in WeHo? You'll largely find upscale lodgings in the area including the four-star Montrose at Beverly Hills, ranked as the best hotel in the city on Tripadvisor. Featuring a rooftop pool, it's conveniently located within walking distance of the Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Boulevard. A night here can easily set you back more than $250. However, it is possible to come across cost-effective accommodations on Airbnb.
Rest assured that public transportation options in West Hollywood are plentiful. Take, for instance, The Pickup, a cheekily named trolley. Santa Monica Boulevard is famed for its LGBTQ+ bars and establishments like Hamburger Mary's, providing drag shows and other events. On the weekends, The Pickup traverses Santa Monica Boulevard, transporting passengers at no cost, allowing them to experience the city's vibrant nightlife.
While in town, make the most out of West Hollywood's central location and check out other noteworthy destinations nearby, including The Grove and the Original Farmers Market, one of Los Angeles' oldest tourist attractions. Both are easily accessible by bus, via the Metro's Line 16. If you're local to Los Angeles or Southern California and are driving to West Hollywood for a day visit, know that paid lots are available including at City Hall and the West Hollywood Library. Park, then set off to discover the city by foot. If you enjoyed this story, read about the other most walkable neighborhoods in Los Angeles.