The Grand Canyon's Most Dangerous Hike Is Also Its Most Breathtaking With Steep Drops And Brutal Heat

From peaceful solitude on backcountry backpacking routes to unforgettable and affordable private helicopter tours, there are plenty of ways to explore the Grand Canyon. One route, however, stands out from the others — but not necessarily for the right reasons. The Nankoweap Trail is known as the single hardest and most dangerous way to see the Grand Canyon. This route goes through the wilderness providing staggering and unmatched views of the surrounding canyons, cliffs, and rugged rocky terrain. However, this 22-mile roundtrip journey can be deadly. The route is extremely narrow in places, and hikers will have to traverse areas with loose rocks beneath their feet and a dizzying drop on one side. The sun might be even more dangerous than the drop. Temperatures on this hike can be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. It's for this reason that Nankoweap is on the list of trails only the most experienced and skilled hikers should attempt.

The trailhead is less than 5 miles from the North Rim Entrance Station, where, unless you have an America the Beautiful National Park Pass (and here's how to know if you should get one), you can expect to pay $35 per car or $20 per person, if you happen to be walking in. Those planning to hike the Nankoweap Trail will also need a backcountry permit. Most people take around two days to hike down into the canyon and two days to hike back out. There are no water sources available along the route, so trekkers will need to carry all four days worth of water with them.