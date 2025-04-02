How An Unforgettable Helicopter Tour Of The Grand Canyon Is Likely More Affordable Than You Think
Have you ever wanted to see the meandering red rock formations of the Grand Canyon from a bird's-eye view, but worried about the exorbitant cost of hiring a helicopter? Worry no more. Now you can channel your inner Tom Cruise with affordable helicopter tours over the Grand Canyon, paying no more than $400 per person.
One great option is Maverick Helicopters — its thrilling Grand Canyon Discovery tour includes both air time and landing below the canyon rim, starting at a budget-friendly $269 per person for a 30-minute trip (prices accurate as of this writing). In comparison, this New York City helicopter tour costs almost $300 for only half the time. Lifting off from Grand Canyon West within the Hualapai Reservation of northwestern Arizona, the tour whisks you away on an incredible flight through the canyon's undulating crevices to touch down just 300 feet above the Colorado River. For a tour with a longer flight duration, Papillon Helicopters offers a 70-minute cruise over not just the Grand Canyon's West Rim but also Hoover Dam and the Mojave Desert, starting at $379 per person. Departing from Boulder City, about a 30-minute drive outside of Las Vegas, Papillon also gives you the option of a hotel pickup from the Las Vegas Strip, but if you're driving there yourself, make sure to arrive 45 minutes early.
The unforgettable memories don't stop there. If you're taking the tour from Arizona, why not spend the night at this charming Route 66 hotel once your helicopter lands? It's got a fun Wild West theme and plenty of exciting activities for families and solo travelers alike — and it's the perfect place for a dreamy snooze after experiencing one of America's most iconic must-see landmarks from the sky.
Preparing for your Grand Canyon helicopter tour
If you've never flown in a helicopter before, you may be in for a few surprises, but it's nothing you can't prepare for. Helicopters, unlike commercial aircraft, are extremely sensitive to passenger weight distribution when flying. You may be asked for your weight when booking the tour, and be as accurate as possible — the information is kept private, but it's crucial so the tour can seat all passengers in the safest arrangement possible before takeoff. For those prone to motion sickness, the flexible maneuverability of a helicopter may trigger symptoms, so make sure to bring medicine. You should also wear sunscreen, just as you would on a long plane ride. If you're a nervous flyer, keep in mind that the pilots are pros at their job and are there to help keep you comfortable.
Both tours are operated with the Eco-Star Helicopter, featuring large windows for excellent views and spacious seating. Temperatures in the cabin and down in the canyon itself can fluctuate, so it's recommended to dress comfortably, preferably in long pants with close-toed shoes and no loose jewelry. You should also bring a light jacket and a water bottle to stay hydrated. If you choose Papillon's tour, ask if the front seat with the pilot is available — if it is, the tour can upgrade you for an extra $60.
Another tip is to check the weather forecast for the upcoming days before you book the helicopter tour to guarantee the best chance of visibility. While the Grand Canyon region is known for its sunshine, you don't want to arrive for your tour only for it to be pouring rain. Finally, make sure to bring a camera to memorialize the most unforgettable ride of your life!