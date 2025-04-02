How An Unforgettable Helicopter Tour Of The Grand Canyon Is Likely More Affordable Than You Think

Have you ever wanted to see the meandering red rock formations of the Grand Canyon from a bird's-eye view, but worried about the exorbitant cost of hiring a helicopter? Worry no more. Now you can channel your inner Tom Cruise with affordable helicopter tours over the Grand Canyon, paying no more than $400 per person.

One great option is Maverick Helicopters — its thrilling Grand Canyon Discovery tour includes both air time and landing below the canyon rim, starting at a budget-friendly $269 per person for a 30-minute trip (prices accurate as of this writing). In comparison, this New York City helicopter tour costs almost $300 for only half the time. Lifting off from Grand Canyon West within the Hualapai Reservation of northwestern Arizona, the tour whisks you away on an incredible flight through the canyon's undulating crevices to touch down just 300 feet above the Colorado River. For a tour with a longer flight duration, Papillon Helicopters offers a 70-minute cruise over not just the Grand Canyon's West Rim but also Hoover Dam and the Mojave Desert, starting at $379 per person. Departing from Boulder City, about a 30-minute drive outside of Las Vegas, Papillon also gives you the option of a hotel pickup from the Las Vegas Strip, but if you're driving there yourself, make sure to arrive 45 minutes early.

The unforgettable memories don't stop there. If you're taking the tour from Arizona, why not spend the night at this charming Route 66 hotel once your helicopter lands? It's got a fun Wild West theme and plenty of exciting activities for families and solo travelers alike — and it's the perfect place for a dreamy snooze after experiencing one of America's most iconic must-see landmarks from the sky.