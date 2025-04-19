One Of Italy's Most Underrated Islands Boasts Historic Churches, Serene Walkways, And Legends Of Dragons

From the romantic villas along the edge of Lake Como to the dramatic mountains rising behind Lake Garda, there are an endless number of extraordinary landmarks to see in Italy. Few travelers, however, have ventured to the mesmerizing shores of Lake Orta, where crowds are scarce. Even fewer have heard of the Isola San Giulio. A small stretch of rock on Lake Orta's calm waters, it's one of Italy's most beautiful yet lesser-known islands. Crisscrossed by narrow alleys between medieval villas and ancient chapels, the Romanesque bell tower of the Basilica di San Giulio dominates the landscape. And if that doesn't compel you to visit, the island has a mythical origin story to rival that of Romulus and Remus founding Rome.

As the legend goes, long ago the Isola San Giulio was once just a rugged outcrop plagued by snakes, dragons, and other reptilian monsters. Around the late 4th century, a Greek-born Italian priest called Saint Julius (or Giulio), arrived on the island wielding his staff and banished the hideous creatures, intending to transform the island into a haven of gospel worship. However, one of the dragons escaped Saint Julius' purge and fled to a nearby cave, where its skeleton was later found. Today, the fossilized vertebra displayed in the Basilica di San Giulio is said to belong to that very same dragon. Saint Julius himself is also buried in his namesake basilica, bringing the tale to a worthy conclusion.

Many of the townhouses and religious buildings on the Isola San Giulio are over 1,000 years old, and the moment you set foot here you can feel the atmosphere of mystery and serenity permeating the quiet alleyways. As it's just over an hour's drive from Milan, this mystical island is the perfect peaceful escape from hectic crowds.