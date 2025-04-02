Milan's Chicest Hotel Has Rooftop Views And Minimalist Design And Is One Of Italy's Top Places To Stay

When you think about style, elegance, and fashion, you'll likely think of one of the best European countries to visit, including Italy. To take it one step further, the city of Milan will probably cross your mind, and rightfully so. To really dive into the chicness of this metropolis, you should consider a stay at the Armani Hotel Milano. This gorgeous property right in the center of Milan's fashion district really captures the designer's paradise experience with clean and minimalistic vibes, gorgeous rooftop restaurants, and views for days. It's a hotel where Giorgio Armani's vision for sleek elegance is on display throughout the lobby, the rooms, and the entirety of the hotel.

From top to bottom, the hotel's aesthetic follows the famous designer's preference for minimalism and simplistic beauty. When you visit, you'll see sharp shaping along the corners, walls, and ceilings that give a strong sense of design, while paring back the use of eclectic materials with bare wooden, marble, and lightly textured walls. Natural lighting hits the open floor spaces through large windows, accompanied by carefully placed supporting light fixtures. The details found at the hotel are carefully considered to make it feel both comfortable and high-class; you'll also notice this in the price, as rooms usually start at over $1,000 USD per night.

The hotel's other major design triumphs that deserve highlighting include the Armani/Bamboo Bar and the Armani/Ristorante. These two Milan hotspots are adjacent to each other and have both indoor and outdoor views of the cityscape. From either of these rooftop spots, you can see from the spires of the Duomo of Milan Cathedral to the modern-day buildings of Milan's Porta Nuova district.