Milan's Chicest Hotel Has Rooftop Views And Minimalist Design And Is One Of Italy's Top Places To Stay
When you think about style, elegance, and fashion, you'll likely think of one of the best European countries to visit, including Italy. To take it one step further, the city of Milan will probably cross your mind, and rightfully so. To really dive into the chicness of this metropolis, you should consider a stay at the Armani Hotel Milano. This gorgeous property right in the center of Milan's fashion district really captures the designer's paradise experience with clean and minimalistic vibes, gorgeous rooftop restaurants, and views for days. It's a hotel where Giorgio Armani's vision for sleek elegance is on display throughout the lobby, the rooms, and the entirety of the hotel.
From top to bottom, the hotel's aesthetic follows the famous designer's preference for minimalism and simplistic beauty. When you visit, you'll see sharp shaping along the corners, walls, and ceilings that give a strong sense of design, while paring back the use of eclectic materials with bare wooden, marble, and lightly textured walls. Natural lighting hits the open floor spaces through large windows, accompanied by carefully placed supporting light fixtures. The details found at the hotel are carefully considered to make it feel both comfortable and high-class; you'll also notice this in the price, as rooms usually start at over $1,000 USD per night.
The hotel's other major design triumphs that deserve highlighting include the Armani/Bamboo Bar and the Armani/Ristorante. These two Milan hotspots are adjacent to each other and have both indoor and outdoor views of the cityscape. From either of these rooftop spots, you can see from the spires of the Duomo of Milan Cathedral to the modern-day buildings of Milan's Porta Nuova district.
The accommodations of the Armani Hotel Milano
While the hotel features distinct Armani designs in the main areas, guests also will be able to see these intricate details in each of the building's 95 rooms and suites. The rooms showcase Armani's signature usage of light and dark color schemes, textures, and materials like marble, leather, and other luxury textiles. Another high-end feature found in the premiere rooms and suites can be seen by the use of Armani/Casa furniture pieces to create a sense of an understated art gallery, an aesthetic that's the polar opposite of Rome's best-known private art gallery with unforgettable architecture.
Inside the guest rooms, you'll find features like kitchens, designer bathrooms with marble finishings, living rooms, and other accommodations. When you leave your room, you have the option to book appointments at the over-1,000 square-foot Armani/SPA or work out above the city in the hotel's fitness center, which features saunas and steam rooms. Keeping in step with the Armani hotel collection's "home-away-from-home" philosophy, the Armani Hotel Milano provides visitors with a Lifestyle Manager from the moment they arrive to ensure they have everything they need throughout their stay.
What to expect during your dining experience
While the dining areas' views are spectacular, diners also get to partake in delicious food, as the Armani/Ristorante serves authentic Italian cuisine with international twists. You'll find dishes like Topinambur, which has Jerusalem artichokes, pumpkin seeds, and other earthy ingredients, and Tajerin, which has egg pasta, sea urchins, and other seafood-inspired additions. You should definitely try to expand your palate and try the hotel's authentic regional cuisine instead of some of the most common American "Italian" dishes that you might be used to.
Its neighbor, the Armani/Bamboo Bar, continues the international theme by offering signature cocktails, dishes like oysters and falafel, and meals like tagliatelle, as well as other snacks. They provide seasonal drink menus during the spring months that draw inspiration from the Milan Furniture Fair to tie in with the hotel's luxury design component. The bar also offers unique cocktails year-round, like the Hollywood, which has bourbon, popcorn syrup, chocolate bitters, and grapefruit, and the Kagemusha, featuring gin, bergamot juice, matcha, various syrups, and egg whites. You can also lounge and listen to live music during certain days of the week while overlooking the beautiful Milan skyline.