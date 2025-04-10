14 Steps To Plan The Perfect Snorkeling Vacation

While some travelers like to explore the variegated terrain of the land, it's easy to forget that there is another world waiting under the surface of the sea. In waters all over the globe, an entirely different daily existence plays out, one where fish school in giant huddles, dolphins cavort in the shallows, and whales traverse vast distances across oceans and seasons. Many adventurers like to dive to explore these marine riches, but this requires training, stringent safety checks, and limitations on the time spent underwater.

Snorkeling, in a sense, is a much simpler experience — you just need to strap on the right gear, slide into the water, and you're good to go. And with snorkeling, the only restriction placed on your time (apart from the hours of sunlight) is how much energy you have. Snorkeling is a fun, easy, low-impact way to get a window onto an alien world.

Planning a trip, whether you are visiting the world's best islands for snorkeling or a secret destination, requires some careful thought and plenty of diligence. Having snorkeled on five continents, I know what it takes to get it right, and I'm here to help you plan that dream snorkeling vacation. Let's go!