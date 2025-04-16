One Airport's Unexpected TSA Checkpoint Procedure Involves A Dog Instead Of Removing Your Shoes

The idea here is that the security line will go faster if you don't have to wait for everyone to unpack and remove clothing items, and then get everything back together again. The TSA K9 teams are able to smell the air currents around a person and their items and detect traces of things like explosives and drugs. If they do pick up a scent, you may be pulled aside for additional screening. You may even see the dogs actually catch someone — as some Redditors did in the thread mentioned above — though sometimes it could be a decoy put there by the TSA so the dogs know they're doing a good job. This security measure has also been seen at airports like JFK, Las Vegas, Newark, Seattle Tacoma, and Austin, so you should know it may be a possibility.

There are a few things to note about this procedure. You may be asked to walk side by side with someone you don't know and aren't flying with. You don't have to talk to them. You just have to walk beside them. Don't go faster or slower than they do, or you may be asked to repeat the action. You should also know that this isn't something you're going to see on every flight, so make sure to follow all normal packing procedures so you can zip through TSA as fast as possible, no matter what security measures are in place. Finally, don't make the common first-time traveler mistake of getting to the airport too late. More time means less stress, whether you have TSA dogs sniffing around, or you have to remove your shoes and electronics.