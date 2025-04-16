One Of Italy's Prettiest Natural Wonders Is A Glorious Alpine Valley With Spring And Summer Wildflowers

Castelluccio's flower-painted grasslands change throughout the seasons, taking on different colors in vibrant waves, depending on whether it is the gentianella, narcissi, violets, poppies, buttercups, orchids, or eugenia currently flowering. Amongst all this, you would be forgiven for missing a comparatively small flower that sprouts up in tones of white and purple: the blossom from Castelluccio's much-loved local lentils. This local lentil variant is famed for being extremely nutrient-rich and softer than others, owing to the local climate and soil, so they're easier to cook, often served with cuts of pork or in hearty pasta dishes. Try the lentils for yourself at the excellent Taverna Castelluccio, which has a terrace overlooking the plains and serves Castelluccio's wonderful lentils with everything from sausages and polenta to soups and salads.

Arguably, the best way to see La Fiorita is by hiking. There are routes of varying difficulty encircling mountains, cutting through flower-embellished hillsides, and boasting beautiful views of the Apennine Mountains. But one of the most accessible is a route directly out of Castelluccio to Poggio di Croce. The route is 5 miles long and is a reasonably taxing hike with some challenging elevation, but the views of the wildflowers sweeping across the plateau soothe even the achiest of muscles.

If you happen to be in Castelluccio when the flowers aren't blooming, there is another, and somewhat curious natural sight to take in: the Bosco Italia. This Bosco Italia is a plantation of pine trees just below Castelluccio that, when viewed from afar, forms the shape of Italy as seen on a map.