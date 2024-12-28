An Underrated Italian Village Called 'Venice Of Umbria' Is A Fairytale Of Canals, Springs, And Waterfalls
To skip the overrated tourist traps in Italy, get on a train and travel to the other major cities in the country besides Rome, Florence, and Venice. You can also rent a car to visit Italy's many picturesque small towns. One medieval village that provides a quaint day trip is Rasiglia in Umbria (which has all the vibes of Tuscany without the crowds).
Rasiglia makes an excellent additional destination if you're touring Umbria at large. The village is located less than 35 miles from Perugia, the capital of the region. Art and chocolate lovers should stop in the beautiful medieval city of Perugia, but don't forget to set aside a few hours to take a short drive down to Rasiglia, as well. Along the way, you'll find another famous tourist spot, Assisi, where Saint Francis was born.
Although Rasiglia's permanent population has dwindled, it's still a photogenic gem where you can experience the laidback pace of the Italian countryside. The town's main features include its gorgeous waterways that are fed by the Menotre River and the Capovena Spring. Walking around gives you a unique view of small canals, water basins, streams, and small waterfalls that caress the village's stone buildings and houses. This is why Rasiglia earned the moniker "Little Venice of Umbria." Of course, the town is in a more hilly area than the famous city, as it is about 1,970 feet above sea level. Since Rasiglia's beginnings in the 12th century, the canals helped provide water to the local mills, including ones for wheat and wool.
Rasiglia is the perfect day trip from Perugia
Rasiglia is idyllic, especially its village square. The town also has a handful of sights to see, including a Roman bridge that dates back to the third century B.C. and offers an incredible view of the area. If you're interested in the fabric-making traditions in the area, you can see the mills around town, but the old Accorimboni Wool Mill is mostly used for events. Just outside Rasiglia is the Sanctuary of Madonna delle Grazie, a fairly unassuming 15th-century church that houses gorgeous frescoes and gilded altar decorations. The church grounds also have a fantastic view of the surrounding nature.
Perhaps the best time to visit Rasiglia is during a festival or event. The town itself is known for a few that happen every year. The Penelope a Rasiglia festival, which happens in early June, is dedicated to the art of weaving and features delicious food, music, and entertainment. In early December, the town has large bonfire events in honor of the Christmas season. On December 26th and January 6th, Rasiglia also hosts a living nativity where the village celebrates by dressing in Biblical costumes and doing reenactments around town. Like most towns in Italy, the best times to visit are in mid-to-late spring and early fall, as summers are often very hot and crowded.