An Underrated Italian Village Called 'Venice Of Umbria' Is A Fairytale Of Canals, Springs, And Waterfalls

To skip the overrated tourist traps in Italy, get on a train and travel to the other major cities in the country besides Rome, Florence, and Venice. You can also rent a car to visit Italy's many picturesque small towns. One medieval village that provides a quaint day trip is Rasiglia in Umbria (which has all the vibes of Tuscany without the crowds).

Rasiglia makes an excellent additional destination if you're touring Umbria at large. The village is located less than 35 miles from Perugia, the capital of the region. Art and chocolate lovers should stop in the beautiful medieval city of Perugia, but don't forget to set aside a few hours to take a short drive down to Rasiglia, as well. Along the way, you'll find another famous tourist spot, Assisi, where Saint Francis was born.

Although Rasiglia's permanent population has dwindled, it's still a photogenic gem where you can experience the laidback pace of the Italian countryside. The town's main features include its gorgeous waterways that are fed by the Menotre River and the Capovena Spring. Walking around gives you a unique view of small canals, water basins, streams, and small waterfalls that caress the village's stone buildings and houses. This is why Rasiglia earned the moniker "Little Venice of Umbria." Of course, the town is in a more hilly area than the famous city, as it is about 1,970 feet above sea level. Since Rasiglia's beginnings in the 12th century, the canals helped provide water to the local mills, including ones for wheat and wool.