Becoming A Citizen Of This Incredible Caribbean Country Is More Costly Than You Would Expect
The 100-square-mile country of St. Kitts and Nevis might be known for its crystal-clear waters, velvety beaches, and laid-back island rhythm. But for the right price, it can offer something far more lasting than a dreamy vacation: citizenship. This tiny twin-island nation in the Caribbean is among the easiest countries to get citizenship. But as picturesque as it all sounds, the price tag might surprise you.
St. Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program was founded in 1984 and is the oldest of its kind. The country aims to attract foreign investors and boost the local economy with this effort. It's especially appealing to high-net-worth individuals seeking greater global mobility and financial privacy, and, let's be honest, who doesn't want to call the Caribbean paradise home? People all around the world see the Caribbean islands as a dream retirement destination.
Even if you don't live on the island, the perks are undeniable. As a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, you'll gain visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 150 countries, including the EU Schengen area, the U.K., and Singapore — which can be invaluable if you don't have one of the most powerful passports in the world. Also, there are no personal income, wealth, or inheritance taxes in this country. Most importantly, St. Kitts and Nevis recognizes dual citizenship. This means that there is no need to renounce your home country's citizenship to become a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, something that many countries ask of foreigners when they are seeking naturalization. Plus, you don't even need to reside in the islands to apply. Despite these perks, however, not everyone will be able to afford it.
The costly process to get citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis
Now for the catch: Becoming a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis is not cheap. The first pathway is by contributing a minimum of $250,000 to the Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC) fund. Up to four family members are included, but if you want to add additional dependents, you would have to pay $25,000 each if they are under 18 or $50,000 each if they are adults. Then, add an extra $10,000 for due diligence fees for yourself and $7,500 for each dependent.
The second option is investing at least $325,000 in approved real estate or at least $600,000 in a single-family home, though you must hold the property for a minimum of seven years. Finally, a public benefit investment option — investing in government-backed projects — is available as well, but this route requires a minimum of $250,000 and is subject to strict eligibility. The government has worked diligently to uphold the integrity of its program, tightening regulations and enhancing vetting procedures to maintain international trust.
Becoming a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis isn't for the faint of wallet, but if you're looking for a secure, respected second passport, St. Kitts and Nevis' might be suitable for you. You can learn how to apply for citizenship here.