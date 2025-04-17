Costa Rica's Colorful Beach Town Is A Slice Of Paradise Known For Its Perfect Surf And Rich Wildlife
In English, Costa Rica translates to rich coast, and there is no place where the rich coast is more personified than Tamarindo. This beach town has it all — sunny shores, wild jungles, and busy sidewalks full of energy. Around town awaits diverse wildlife, picturesque beaches, and tons of outdoor activities. In town, life gets even wilder, with lavish hotels, Cuban cigars, and tons of great places to eat, all just a short walk away.
Tamarindo makes it easy to go international for your next beach trip and think outside the all-inclusive resort. Fly into the Liberia (LIR) airport — it's just a 90-minute drive from town. From LIR, you can catch the hourly bus or join other travelers on daily shuttle services. You can also rent a car from Liberia and go your own way. Many visitors rent cars, and you'll want one if you're interested in exploring distant waterfalls or hidden beaches on your terms. If you just want some beachfront action and a few guided treks into Costa Rica's excellent beyond, you can definitely get around without one. Downtown Tamarindo has everything you need within walking distance: restaurants, grocery stores, and plenty of hardworking beach vendors who'll trade your cash for an ice-cold beachfront coconut. Local guides offer everything from horseback rides to jungle zipline tours where you can fly through lush canopy to the sounds of monkeys playing.
I've spent several winters living and working in the greater Tamarindo area. I kept coming back because the area was both laid-back and full of life. If you've dreamed of a Latin American beach town buzzing with energy, perfect waves, and abundant wildlife, wake up and book a ticket.
Best places to stay and eat in Tamarindo
Tamarindo is packed with good spots to eat, sleep, and indulge. Staying here plants you close to some of the best things to do in Costa Rica. Park yourself in the mix at The Diria Beach Resort and Casino, offering good dining and ocean-view rooms right downtown. Budget travelers will like the Iguana Surf Hotel, which is steps from the beginner surf breaks. Like most places around, they rent boards and offer surf lessons on-site. If you're renting a car, consider staying in Playa Langosta, a quieter neighborhood developed along a pretty slice of beach at the edge of Tamarindo.
On your way into town, stock up on groceries at the Auto Mercado, a fancy supermarket with imported goods that gives Whole Foods a run for its money. After settling in, large groups and picky eaters should head directly to El Mercadito Tamarindo, an open-air food court with tons of options centered around a nice cocktail bar. Or dive straight into Costa Rican food at Soda El Estero, which has buffet-style typical Tico options and tamarindo juice.
When the day winds down, Tamarindo really comes alive, starting with the sunset. Head to the beach with a drink in your hand, or pick one up at El Chiringuito, a charming spot with frequent live music and beachfront bean bag chairs. There's no shortage of action in Tamarindo after dark, but one spot not to miss is the Moonlight Market on Thursday nights. It's a large, open-air market with live music, handmade mementos, and coco locos — rum cocktails poured straight into coconuts.
Outdoor activities around Tamarindo
Tamarindo has been the center of the Central American surfing world since "The Endless Summer II" showcased its perfect tubes and dusty roads void of any traffic besides the occasional cow herd. While the area has grown a lot since then, one thing hasn't changed — it's still home to one of the best beginner-friendly surf beaches in Central America. You can easily find board rentals and lessons here seven days a week that will get you acquainted with the gentle waves waiting a stone's throw from downtown Tamarindo. When you're ready for something more challenging, you're a hop, skip, and duck-dive away from the wide-open beach break at nearby Playa Grande or the secluded shores, powdery sands, and surfing sanctuary of Playa Avellanas.
If you'd rather head inland, pack some waterproof shoes you don't mind walking a few miles in, sunscreen, and bug spray to guarantee you won't turn around early. Just north of Playa Grande, trek through the Las Baulas National Marine Park to check out nesting leatherback turtles. Book a guided turtle-watching night tour during the hatching season to glimpse baby leatherbacks coming out of the sands and risking the long journey to the sea. There's also the Tamarindo Wildlife Refuge, a well-preserved natural area closer to town where you can float through mangrove swamps and paddle amongst monkeys, crocodiles, and herons.
If you really want to get out there, check out the Diria National Park, way off the beaten path and just over an hour's drive from Tamarindo, near Santa Cruz. You're only a brief trek through rugged jungle riverbeds away from spectacular, private waterfalls.