Costa Rica's Colorful Beach Town Is A Slice Of Paradise Known For Its Perfect Surf And Rich Wildlife

In English, Costa Rica translates to rich coast, and there is no place where the rich coast is more personified than Tamarindo. This beach town has it all — sunny shores, wild jungles, and busy sidewalks full of energy. Around town awaits diverse wildlife, picturesque beaches, and tons of outdoor activities. In town, life gets even wilder, with lavish hotels, Cuban cigars, and tons of great places to eat, all just a short walk away.

Tamarindo makes it easy to go international for your next beach trip and think outside the all-inclusive resort. Fly into the Liberia (LIR) airport — it's just a 90-minute drive from town. From LIR, you can catch the hourly bus or join other travelers on daily shuttle services. You can also rent a car from Liberia and go your own way. Many visitors rent cars, and you'll want one if you're interested in exploring distant waterfalls or hidden beaches on your terms. If you just want some beachfront action and a few guided treks into Costa Rica's excellent beyond, you can definitely get around without one. Downtown Tamarindo has everything you need within walking distance: restaurants, grocery stores, and plenty of hardworking beach vendors who'll trade your cash for an ice-cold beachfront coconut. Local guides offer everything from horseback rides to jungle zipline tours where you can fly through lush canopy to the sounds of monkeys playing.

I've spent several winters living and working in the greater Tamarindo area. I kept coming back because the area was both laid-back and full of life. If you've dreamed of a Latin American beach town buzzing with energy, perfect waves, and abundant wildlife, wake up and book a ticket.