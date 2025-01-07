Secluded Shores And Powdery Sands Provide A Surfing Sanctuary In This Coastal Central American Town

Fringed by soft white beaches to the east and dramatic black shores to the west, Central America's coastlines are among the best in the world. Costa Rica, filled with dense jungle and soaring volcanoes, attracts more tourists than any other country in the region. As such, its sweeping beaches are comparatively inundated. With the country growing massively in popularity year after year, more and more travelers are actively seeking out Costa Rica's little-known beaches to avoid the crowds. So, skip the steep prices of the touristy beach bars and luxurious resorts and head instead to the quiet shore of Playa Avellanas.

Fifteen of the 20 busiest airports in the U.S. run direct flights to Costa Rica, landing in either the capital city of San Jose or westerly Liberia. The latter shares a province with Playa Avellanas, and organizing an airport shuttle straight out to the coast is painless, with the journey typically taking less than two hours. Arranging a ride from San Jose is similarly straightforward, but the journey time racks up to at least four hours. Arrange your travel around the dry season, from December to April, but keep in mind that the showers that keep the country perpetually green can fall at any time of year.