Savannah's Most Iconic Restaurant Is Only Open For Three Hours But It Draws Celebrities And Lines Out The Door

So, after waiting over an hour to get in, what is Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room like? Well, it's much smaller than you might expect, as there are only two dining rooms. The restaurant serves everything family-style, so you'll share sides and mains with strangers at your table (each table serves about 10 or 12). Everything will already be served when you sit down, so you can dig in immediately. On average, you can expect about 25 unique dishes on the table, and servers will replace anything that runs out during the meal. You don't have to order anything; it's all prepared and placed on the table. The only thing you have to ask for is a cup of sweet tea if you don't want water with your meal.

Although the specific menu items can change daily (there is no menu, in fact), you can expect dishes like fried chicken, pulled pork, beef stew, and meatloaf as your mains. For the sides, you might get mashed potatoes, potatoes au gratin, sweet potatoes, creamed corn, cornbread, mac and cheese, biscuits, okra, rice, boiled cabbage, and much more. Even if you just get a sampling of each item, you'll be stuffed by the time you try them all.

Once you're finished eating, you must take your dishes to the kitchen and hand them off to the cleaning staff. As you walk through the restaurant, you'll notice photos of various celebrities who have dined here, such as Barack Obama, Dennis Quaid, Charlize Theron, and many more. Finally, when paying your bill, you must have cash on hand. At the time of this writing, the whole meal costs $35 for patrons ages 13 or older. For those 12 and younger, the price is just $17.50.