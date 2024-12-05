Find A Piece Of Paris In Georgia At This Charming Market For Curated Treasures
Georgia's oldest city, Savannah, is a walkable gem of lush gardens, Southern food, and picturesque streets, offering tons of local treasures. From the natural beauty of Georgia's best secret vacation spot, Skidaway Island State Park, to the culinary wonders at Collins Quarter, this city has a lot to offer. Savannah even treats treasure-hunting travelers to a world of charming finds at The Paris Market.
French flags mark the outside of this whimsical boutique that sits on the corner of one of Savannah's many walkable streets. Inspired by the plein air markets of France, this fascinating storefront doubles as a unique, well-curated gift shop and cozy Parisian café. Established in 2001 and housed inside a Victorian-era grocery building, The Paris Market draws people in with stunning window displays that change throughout the year. Once inside, visitors can spend hours exploring everything from stylish silk scarves and intricately designed brooches to beautiful vintage books and 19th-century entomology boxes. Before leaving this one-of-a-kind boutique, you can even swing by the on-site café for hand-pulled espresso drinks, French pastries, and quiche.
Hunt for hidden gems at Savannah's Paris Market
Highlighted for its wonderfully strange goods that attract sightseers and locals alike, The Paris Market is a must-visit spot for travelers in Savannah. Discover something beautiful, peculiar, or delicious as you weave through the shop's collection of artwork, perfume, jams, candles, antiques, and more. Dubbed one of "the best home decor stores in the South" by Southern Living, Paris Market introduces visitors to creators, styles, and fashions they might never have encountered otherwise.
While this shop is home to many expensive vintage items (like a $2,250 antique wardrobe), The Paris Market also offers affordable items for budget-conscious travelers who can't spring for a $450 French crown. Fashionable shoppers can snag pieces like the gorgeous bronze Lyra Hairpin from Dreamers Supply Company for $25. For creatives, the market's range of reasonably priced prints by local artists is a great way to support independent creators. Plus, Paris Market-branded stickers and matchboxes give even thrifty shoppers the chance to grab a souvenir for under $10.
Try French pastries at The Paris Market Café
After perusing the store's one-of-a-kind treasures, treat yourself to lunch or dessert at The Paris Market Café. Hailed as Georgia's most beautiful coffee shop by Architectural Digest, the market's on-site café invites visitors to try French delights. Marvel at the display case of colorful macarons, order a decadent cappuccino, and grab a seat inside or at one of the outdoor tables next to Broughton Street.
With a menu featuring coffee, tea, champagne, wine, sandwiches, and pastries, The Paris Market Café ensures all customers can find an indulgent dish to enjoy. For an utterly French option, order the café au lait and a croissant. Visitors say the bistro's croissants are incredible. Looking for something heartier? Order the Parisian — a ham, brie, butter, and green apple sandwich served on a baguette. Busy travelers can also order pain au chocolat, macarons, biscotti, or a baguette to-go. If you'd rather visit a truly French establishment, a museum in Paris has a secret garden café with cozy decor and a seasonal menu.