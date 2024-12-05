Find A Piece Of Paris In Georgia At This Charming Market For Curated Treasures

Georgia's oldest city, Savannah, is a walkable gem of lush gardens, Southern food, and picturesque streets, offering tons of local treasures. From the natural beauty of Georgia's best secret vacation spot, Skidaway Island State Park, to the culinary wonders at Collins Quarter, this city has a lot to offer. Savannah even treats treasure-hunting travelers to a world of charming finds at The Paris Market.

French flags mark the outside of this whimsical boutique that sits on the corner of one of Savannah's many walkable streets. Inspired by the plein air markets of France, this fascinating storefront doubles as a unique, well-curated gift shop and cozy Parisian café. Established in 2001 and housed inside a Victorian-era grocery building, The Paris Market draws people in with stunning window displays that change throughout the year. Once inside, visitors can spend hours exploring everything from stylish silk scarves and intricately designed brooches to beautiful vintage books and 19th-century entomology boxes. Before leaving this one-of-a-kind boutique, you can even swing by the on-site café for hand-pulled espresso drinks, French pastries, and quiche.