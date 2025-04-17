Every Building Bursts With Color In This Charming Colombian Town Surrounded By A Turquoise Lake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Colombia is a dynamic country that blends some of the most gorgeous natural and urban landscapes in the southern hemisphere. Considered the best Latin American nation for learning Spanish, Colombia is also a verdant paradise boasting the most biodiversity in the world. Despite its past reputation as one of the most dangerous South American destinations, more travelers are flocking to Colombia than ever before to experience the mountainous country's rich culture and natural beauty. While most tourists land in the bustling capital of Bogotá or the tropical "city of eternal spring" Medellín, a short drive outside of these major metropolitan centers reveals the true spark of the Colombian spirit: its scenic small towns.

One of the most colorful and charming towns in the Colombian countryside is Guatapé, a former mining village that's become a tourist hotspot. Located about 50 miles east of Medellín in the region of Antioquia, Guatapé is situated on the edge of the Embalse Peñol-Guatapé, a picturesque reservoir teeming with turquoise waters that engulfs the area. Surrounded by lush forested mountains, the stunning hue of the lake is well matched by Guatapé's multichromatic architecture. Every humble home and business in town is adorned with zócalos, the dazzling ceramic panels that adorn the base of each building. An eye-catching visual statement, the designs of the fresco-like zócalos range from simple paintings of sunflowers and sheep to intricate narratives that commemorate local history.