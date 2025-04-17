Every Building Bursts With Color In This Charming Colombian Town Surrounded By A Turquoise Lake
Colombia is a dynamic country that blends some of the most gorgeous natural and urban landscapes in the southern hemisphere. Considered the best Latin American nation for learning Spanish, Colombia is also a verdant paradise boasting the most biodiversity in the world. Despite its past reputation as one of the most dangerous South American destinations, more travelers are flocking to Colombia than ever before to experience the mountainous country's rich culture and natural beauty. While most tourists land in the bustling capital of Bogotá or the tropical "city of eternal spring" Medellín, a short drive outside of these major metropolitan centers reveals the true spark of the Colombian spirit: its scenic small towns.
One of the most colorful and charming towns in the Colombian countryside is Guatapé, a former mining village that's become a tourist hotspot. Located about 50 miles east of Medellín in the region of Antioquia, Guatapé is situated on the edge of the Embalse Peñol-Guatapé, a picturesque reservoir teeming with turquoise waters that engulfs the area. Surrounded by lush forested mountains, the stunning hue of the lake is well matched by Guatapé's multichromatic architecture. Every humble home and business in town is adorned with zócalos, the dazzling ceramic panels that adorn the base of each building. An eye-catching visual statement, the designs of the fresco-like zócalos range from simple paintings of sunflowers and sheep to intricate narratives that commemorate local history.
Enjoy lakeside sports and sky-high outdoor adventures in Guatapé
Much of life and tourism in Guatapé centers around Embalse Peñol-Guatapé, the vast and winding man-made lake that's studded with small islands. Built in the 1970s to generate hydroelectric power, this sprawling reservoir is one of the most important energy sources in Colombia. It's a fabulous location to engage in a variety of water sports, from swimming and paddle boarding, to waterskiing, kayaking, canoeing, and sailing. If you're looking to enjoy lake views without getting wet, walk down to the Malecon, a newly-constructed observation deck that runs along the water. Finished in 2019, the Malecon has numerous restaurants and street food stalls where you can pick up snacks to create a perfect waterfront picnic.
The most iconic vista in town, however, is atop La Piedra de Peñol, a towering rock formation that's over 650 feet tall. Visitors come from all far and wide to climb the winding 740-step staircase that scales the side of this prehistoric monolith. While the climb is said to take an average of two hours, according to one reviewer on Tripadvisor, "the panoramic view at the top is worth every drop of sweat." If scaling the large rock simply isn't enough, there are also plenty of opportunities in Guatapé to take to the sky via paragliding and hang-gliding. Those seeking a more grounded adventure should follow the hiking trails through the forests of Guatapé to get a glimpse of the majestic Waterfalls of El Cristalino.
How to experience the wonders of Guatapé in a day
Due to its proximity to Medellín, many travelers choose to take a day trip to Guatapé for a quick escape. The cheapest transfer from the city is by public bus from Terminal del Norte. Tickets can be purchased at the station for 20,000 Colombian pesos (about $5), and there are buses that leave every hour. Since the trip can take anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours, depending on traffic, it's best to aim for an early bus. Once you arrive in Guatapé, join one of the many tip-based walking tours available to experience the best the town has to offer for next to nothing.
Caffeine-lovers should consider booking a coffee tour to visit one of the artisanal farms in the area and learn all about what makes Colombian coffee some of the best in the world. There are also several companies that offer all-inclusive day trips from Medellín to Guatapé to explore the town's most notable hotspots. While each company will curate their own unique tour route, the best include round trip transportation, breakfast and lunch, a guided tour of the town, and a visit to La Piedra de Peñol, as well as a private boat tour of the lake. "We would definitely recommend this excursion" reads one review for a Guatapé tour on Viator. "It is the perfect balance between a structured itinerary and free time to explore Guatapé."