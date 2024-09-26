South America's 'City Of Eternal Spring' Is A Tropical Oasis Of Green With A Dangerous Past

Some 30 years ago, Medellín was dubbed the world's 'Murder Capital,' because an average of 16 people were killed every day in the city in 1991. Infamous narco-trafficker Pablo Escobar and his Medellín cartel waged war against their own government, while communist guerrillas fought for territory against the far-right paramilitaries, both readily placing innocent civilians in their path. The military battled alongside extremists and policemen, judges, and lawyers were murdered with impunity.

Traveling to the advanced, modern, and artistic city today, it's hard to believe it was a no-go zone for tourists in the recent past. Its homicide rate has dropped by 95% and poverty rates have plummeted alongside. The city's commitment to transformation and improving the lives of its residents through infrastructure innovation has earned it prestigious global awards, ultimately leading to it being named "The Most Innovative City of the World" (via the BBC).

With this rise in prosperity, Medellín is clearly flourishing from its tourism appeal. It has one of the world's best nightlife scenes, architecture adorned with tumbling tropical plants, and some of Colombia's liveliest and most affordable neighborhoods, all contributing to its being one of South America's most desirable destinations.

