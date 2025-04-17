Call Search And Rescue From An Illegal Hike In Hawaii And You Might End Up Footing The Bill

Hiking in Hawaii is a popular tourist activity. After all, there are so many gorgeous places and trails to explore in the Aloha State, like the 11-mile Kalalau Trail in Kauai's Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park. You can hike on volcanoes, along the beach, and to majestic waterfalls. However, some dangerous hikes in the state of Hawaii are illegal. In fact, if you hike them anyway and get hurt, lost, or stuck, you may end up footing the bill for search and rescue yourself. As of early 2025, there are Senate bills being proposed that are asking for just that. If they pass, this would mean that hikers who ignore signs and notices that say a hike is closed will have to pay at least half of the cost of search and rescue if they get injured or lost, which may involve the fees for first responders, helicopters, and pilots.

One of the bills also proposes switching the classification of the crime of illegal hiking (or trespassing) from a petty misdemeanor to a misdemeanor, which may also net you a fine. While these rules may seem harsh, they likely stem from a 1999 accident on Oahu's notoriously dangerous Stairway to Heaven hike that resulted in the death of eight people and around 50 injuries. Survivors sued the state and won, setting a precedent, which led to a number of hikes being shut down. Of course, that doesn't always keep people from embarking on these hikes anyway, with some hikers on closed trails ending up needing to be rescued after getting into bad situations. Make no mistake. If you hike a closed trail, you're trespassing and may be breaking the law. With the new proposals, this could get pricey, with the cost of a helicopter rescue sometimes reaching $2,500.