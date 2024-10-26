Hike Through Beaches, Sea Cliffs, Waterfalls, And Valleys At Hawaii's Wild Coastal State Park
If a Hawaiian vacation is in your future, you've probably spent countless hours figuring out which island(s) to visit. It'll most likely vary depending on who your travel buddies are (whether you're flying solo or maybe as a couple or family), what types of activities you're eyeing up, like sunning, hiking, surfing, volcano-chasing, or scuba diving, and the time of year you'll be venturing off. And if all signs point to Kauai, better known as The Garden Isle, there's a rugged natural beauty to the north you can't afford to miss.
There's a reason Kauai has one of the best coastlines in the world and of any island in Hawaii and beyond. That's because of the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park. "Nā pali" means "the cliffs" in Hawaiian, and this unparalleled, remarkably beautiful coastline is punctuated by plenty of them. Jagged, soaring cliffs with emerald hues, some reaching up to 4,000 feet tall, rise up from the sand and waves below.
Exploring Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park
Traversing the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park will likely be something you'll never forget. Hiking through this otherworldly park is best suited for prepared, seasoned hikers. The main stretch that takes you through the park is the Kalalau Trail, originally constructed in the 1800s. It's an 11-mile one-way path packed with precarious switchbacks, uneven ground, lush fauna, majestic waterfalls, and unmatched views that end at Kalalau Beach. This inspiring yet arduous trail will carry you through five different valleys, including the remote and little-known Kalalau Valley, which has breathtaking views.
In order to complete the 22-mile roundtrip journey, you'll need to obtain a camping permit. Each night costs $35 per person for non-residents, with a maximum stay on the trail capped at five nights. If a double-digit hike sounds a bit too intrepid, a more manageable day hike is also feasible. The first section of the trail starts at Ke'e Beach in Hāʻena State Park and runs down to picturesque Hanakapi'ai Beach, clocking in at only two miles.
While a quick swim might sound tempting after a taxing hike, be forewarned that the dangerous waves at Hanakapi'ai Beach should be admired from a safe distance, as the rip currents can be deadly. The stunning Hanakapi'ai Falls are another two miles in the hike but require traversing an often slippery, unmaintained portion of the trail. Advance reservations are now required for day trippers to enter Hāʻena State Park and access the Kalalau trailhead. Entry is only $5 per person, parking will run you $10 per time slot, and an option that includes a shuttle costs $40 per person.
Getting the most out of your coastal adventure
To maximize your Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park adventure on foot, you'll want to visit in summer. Kauai has a very tropical climate, divided into two distinct seasons: dry and rainy. Avoid visiting during the rainy season, which typically runs from November to March, if you're seeking optimal hiking conditions. Extensive rain and flooding even caused the Kalalau Trail to close from April 2018 to June 2019, as the path had suffered severe damage. It's also highly recommended to check trail conditions before heading out for your journey. If you're planning to adventure alone, there are some safety tips you should know before hiking solo.
There are two equally enjoyable ways to explore the Nāpali Coast that don't rely on land whatsoever. For those craving adventure and lacking a fear of heights, gliding over the coast in a doors-off helicopter ride is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You'll catch glimpses of all its mind-blowing natural wonders, like the famed Jurassic Park waterfall Manawaiopuna Falls, which isn't accessible by land. Those more partial to the seas can opt for a zodiac boat tour, taking in sea caves and marine life along the way.