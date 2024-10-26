Hike Through Beaches, Sea Cliffs, Waterfalls, And Valleys At Hawaii's Wild Coastal State Park

Traversing the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park will likely be something you'll never forget. Hiking through this otherworldly park is best suited for prepared, seasoned hikers. The main stretch that takes you through the park is the Kalalau Trail, originally constructed in the 1800s. It's an 11-mile one-way path packed with precarious switchbacks, uneven ground, lush fauna, majestic waterfalls, and unmatched views that end at Kalalau Beach. This inspiring yet arduous trail will carry you through five different valleys, including the remote and little-known Kalalau Valley, which has breathtaking views.

Advertisement

In order to complete the 22-mile roundtrip journey, you'll need to obtain a camping permit. Each night costs $35 per person for non-residents, with a maximum stay on the trail capped at five nights. If a double-digit hike sounds a bit too intrepid, a more manageable day hike is also feasible. The first section of the trail starts at Ke'e Beach in Hāʻena State Park and runs down to picturesque Hanakapi'ai Beach, clocking in at only two miles.

While a quick swim might sound tempting after a taxing hike, be forewarned that the dangerous waves at Hanakapi'ai Beach should be admired from a safe distance, as the rip currents can be deadly. The stunning Hanakapi'ai Falls are another two miles in the hike but require traversing an often slippery, unmaintained portion of the trail. Advance reservations are now required for day trippers to enter Hāʻena State Park and access the Kalalau trailhead. Entry is only $5 per person, parking will run you $10 per time slot, and an option that includes a shuttle costs $40 per person.

Advertisement