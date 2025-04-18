A Once-Thriving Colorado Mining Boomtown Is An Abandoned Spot With Wildflower Trails Near Aspen

Independence, named after the day it was founded, was established shortly after prospectors struck gold in the area in 1879. By 1880, around 300 people had moved to the town. By 1882, Independence's population had increased exponentially to around 1,500 people. Between 1881 and 1882, over $190,000 worth of gold was mined at the site. To put things into perspective, that would be over $6 million today. On top of mining activities, Independence was also a strategic resting stop for stagecoaches crossing over the pass toward Steamboat Springs.

Things shifted very quickly after this initial boom of success. As it turned out, the gold vein was not as deep as expected, and by 1888, fewer than 100 residents remained in the town. Around a decade later, in 1899, the region was hit by the worst winter storm in its history. It was completely cut off from civilization, urging the final settlers to leave their homes for nearby Aspen on skis built from the wooden cabins they once called home. Its final resident left in 1912.

Today, Independence is a ghost of its former self. It's hard to believe that this deserted town, located at an elevation of 10,900 feet and buried under snow for much of the year, once had three post offices, multiple saloons, and several grocery stores.