The Unexpected Item Of Clothing Women Should Avoid Wearing Through TSA Screening

It can be frustrating when you're going through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line and you get stopped because of an item in your bag, or you get a pat-down due to officer suspicions. You think you're acting normal, but in reality, the guards are watching you like a hawk. Safety precautions are appreciated, but we can all agree that the TSA experience is typically less than enjoyable. People are always trying to find hacks they can do to zip through TSA so they don't make any airport security mistakes that could slow them down. Very rarely do people think about simple things as a concern, such as clothing. And on the other hand, it's become an online trend to show off your "airport outfits" on sites like TikTok. However, there are specific articles of clothing that TSA warns people to avoid, especially for women, and some may come as a surprise.

When you are rummaging through your closet, avoid picking out that cute new skirt you got for your trip! Tight skirts, mini skirts, long skirts — any type of skirt — including dresses, are not good options. Essentially, a piece of fabric that wraps around each leg is best, rather than one that flows or tightly wraps around both legs. Given the seeming unpredictability of TSA checks, the potential complications skirts and dresses could pose is a surefire way to get stopped at a security checkpoint.