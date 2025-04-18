The Unexpected Item Of Clothing Women Should Avoid Wearing Through TSA Screening
It can be frustrating when you're going through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line and you get stopped because of an item in your bag, or you get a pat-down due to officer suspicions. You think you're acting normal, but in reality, the guards are watching you like a hawk. Safety precautions are appreciated, but we can all agree that the TSA experience is typically less than enjoyable. People are always trying to find hacks they can do to zip through TSA so they don't make any airport security mistakes that could slow them down. Very rarely do people think about simple things as a concern, such as clothing. And on the other hand, it's become an online trend to show off your "airport outfits" on sites like TikTok. However, there are specific articles of clothing that TSA warns people to avoid, especially for women, and some may come as a surprise.
When you are rummaging through your closet, avoid picking out that cute new skirt you got for your trip! Tight skirts, mini skirts, long skirts — any type of skirt — including dresses, are not good options. Essentially, a piece of fabric that wraps around each leg is best, rather than one that flows or tightly wraps around both legs. Given the seeming unpredictability of TSA checks, the potential complications skirts and dresses could pose is a surefire way to get stopped at a security checkpoint.
Why avoiding skirts through TSA could create a more simple experience
TSA pat-downs can be targeted or at random. If you're chosen, you might be a bit concerned, and the last thing you want to do is add to your anxiety. So it's important to come dressed prepared. A lot of women can agree that putting on a skirt or dress is one of the comfiest things you can wear on an airplane, but this is a major red flag for security. If you get randomly selected for a pat-down, it may be uncomfortable to experience the metal detector, or, even more so, the officer's hands around your thighs.
This clothing item will most likely alert TSA, and they could stop you because things are easy to hide underneath skirts (via Explore). In recent years, TikTokers have revealed that this is true, and they have been patted down for the same reason.
Refusing to cooperate with security's safety measures can result in a private screening, where you will need to remove your skirt. Then, they will give you a gown or towel to put on so that they can proceed with the screening (via American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona). To avoid the hassle of being a potential target to officers, it's best to avoid skirts altogether. Instead, it is smart to wear cozy, loose-fitted pants or leggings.
Other clothing items to think twice about wearing before going through TSA checks
Skirts and dresses aren't the only things you should avoid when choosing your airport 'fit. Kimberly Pruitt, a former TSA agent at Los Angeles International Airport, weighed in on the subject and told Who What Wear that cargo pants are also not smart to put on, because, though loose-fitting and casual, the pockets are likely to set off alarms, and security officers might need to go through each one. Outside of items mistakenly left in a pocket, other items that will set off the machine's alarms are things like bobby pins and metallic fabrics, jewels, or sequins on your clothes.
At the airport, it's important to dress for success rather than style. Items like pants with minimal pockets, slip-on shoes, and soft headbands rather than bobby pins are good alternatives. If you really want to wear certain clothing items, like skirts or dresses, be sure to wear leggings or biker shorts underneath in case you are prompted to remove them or receive a pat down. Or, you can just pack the skirt in an easily reachable part of your carry-on or personal item, go through TSA, and change in the bathroom.