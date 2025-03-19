Seemingly Normal Behaviors That TSA Will Watch You Like A Hawk For At The Airport

There are many things to enjoy about flying, from the snacks in the clouds and in-flight entertainment to the sheer joy of travel. That all awaits once you are up in the air, but most people will agree that getting past TSA agents can be a grueling experience. The security staff are doing their best to get passengers through as quickly as possible, but no stone goes unturned, making even the most innocent among us feel anxious for no good reason at all. It is an absolutely necessary part of flying, and you'll want to avoid these mistakes that'll slow you down at airport security, but it doesn't stop there. Your behavior is getting dissected just as much as your belongings, and what you may think of as totally innocent habits aren't going unnoticed.

TSA agents are trained to register certain behaviors that may seem bog-standard to the average Joe. While most of these things aren't cause alone to get you pulled to the side, doing several of them at the same time might make you miss your flight. If you didn't stop to think about how this might impact your airport security experience, it's probably time to brush up on the do's and don'ts. What is normal to you could be a massive red flag to a TSA agent.