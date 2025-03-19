Seemingly Normal Behaviors That TSA Will Watch You Like A Hawk For At The Airport
There are many things to enjoy about flying, from the snacks in the clouds and in-flight entertainment to the sheer joy of travel. That all awaits once you are up in the air, but most people will agree that getting past TSA agents can be a grueling experience. The security staff are doing their best to get passengers through as quickly as possible, but no stone goes unturned, making even the most innocent among us feel anxious for no good reason at all. It is an absolutely necessary part of flying, and you'll want to avoid these mistakes that'll slow you down at airport security, but it doesn't stop there. Your behavior is getting dissected just as much as your belongings, and what you may think of as totally innocent habits aren't going unnoticed.
TSA agents are trained to register certain behaviors that may seem bog-standard to the average Joe. While most of these things aren't cause alone to get you pulled to the side, doing several of them at the same time might make you miss your flight. If you didn't stop to think about how this might impact your airport security experience, it's probably time to brush up on the do's and don'ts. What is normal to you could be a massive red flag to a TSA agent.
Not being appropriately dressed for the weather
Have you ever paused to think about what you're going to wear to the airport? Most of us are so focused on our vacation outfits that traveling clothes take a back seat, although there is never a bad time to read up on the things you should never wear on a plane. Even so, did you ever stop to consider that your get-up could raise eyebrows at security? One of the red flags TSA looks for is whether the traveler is dressed appropriately for the climate outside or at a passenger's final destination. For example, if a traveler is wearing flip-flops when it's freezing cold outside, something doesn't add up.
That might suggest a number of things, like the traveler being unfamiliar with the location or having no plans on sticking around for whatever reason. Next time you plan a trip, it's worth double-checking the weather app on your phone so you don't get unnecessarily stopped or held up. Plus, it's always best to be correctly prepared so you don't get too hot or cold.
Noticeably bad body odor
Body odor is a perfectly natural thing, and it's not uncommon to see travelers dripping with sweat as they rush through the airport at lightspeed. However, keep a stick of deodorant handy when passing through security, as TSA agents are always on the lookout for anyone who smells a little funky or seems to be perspiring a little excessively. In 2008, a security agent at Newark Liberty International Airport spoke to Cleveland.com and explained why this is sure to raise eyebrows; "These behaviors [such as sweating] are all involuntary — deception, stress, and fear," said Melanie Connors.
While some people may be simply nervous flyers, others may be acting shifty for a whole bunch of nefarious reasons. Anyone hoping to sneak something illegal through to the other side might be looking particularly on edge, as may someone who plans on harming others, and excess sweat is one tell-tale sign. It might not be totally damning if you're hot and bothered during your journey, but this is one of many things that the TSA looks for when detecting potential threats.
Keeping your eyes down throughout the security process
Believe it or not, where you hold your gaze may be an airport security mistake that is slowing you down. You may be in a hurry to get going and naturally lower your gaze as you fuss with your possessions, but it doesn't always look as innocent as you think. A TSA agent may think you're guilty or trying to hide something if you look down while talking to them. Annoyingly, it's not quite as simple as making eye contact, either. This is one behavior that could take a little time to master; if you overadjust and stare too intently back at the agent, that could also be a red flag.
The trick with this one is to look straight ahead but not at anything in particular. It may sound ridiculous, but it is generally assumed that people attempting to lie are more likely to avert their gaze and avoid making eye contact. TSA agents need to feel confident that passengers aren't trying to get one over on them.
Arriving late to your flight
There have been some bizarre reasons flights have been delayed in the past, but sometimes it's the fault of a passenger. Things happen, but planes rarely wait for someone if they've missed boarding. You've also got more chance of being stopped by security if you're not on time. Passengers who are flustered and get to the gate with seconds to spare or seem confused about where to go can raise suspicions. This could indicate that the person is nervous or has something on their mind that is distracting them from being where they should be.
This is another tricky one, as many travelers find themselves in that position because they're just plain old disorganized and aren't planning any criminal activity whatsoever. To be on the safe side, make sure you know exactly where you're going when you get to the airport, and arrive with plenty of time to spare. Otherwise, you could find yourself missing your flight and canceling your vacation altogether as you get acquainted with the TSA.
Excessive yawning
Traveling is a tiring business. It often means getting up early, excessive amounts of time spent staring out of windows, and long journeys that can make us sleep-deprived. It's common to look around an airport and see people looking haggard and yawning as they wait for their flight. If anything, it is to be expected. That being said, yawning isn't always a sign of tiredness. It can also be an involuntary response that indicates a person is agitated.
Seasoned airport security coordinator and professor of aviation management Jeff Price spoke to Fox News about what agents may think when spotting this behavior. "Exaggerated yawning, lots of yawning — that might attract attention," he explained. "When people are stressed, they tend to want more oxygen." With that being said, Price was quick to add that agents wouldn't just pull someone to the side for having a stretch. "You have to look at what's normal. That's the baseline ... So then you're looking for deviations from our baseline." An overpriced airport espresso never sounded so good, right?
Opening your eyes too wide
Come to think of it, is there anything about eyes that doesn't put TSA agents on edge? Some people are more comfortable with eye contact than others, but there has to be a happy medium as far as the TSA is concerned. Staring with wide-open eyes is one of the behaviors security looks for when identifying potential security threats. Though it may seem excessive, staring or being overly alert can mean that the person is agitated, nervous, and highly aware of the environment around them.
An individual looking to commit a criminal act will be acutely studying the area and may appear highly strung as they're concerned about being caught. If you're the type of person who tends to observe everything around you in finite detail, be aware that you may need to tone it down a little when you're passing through security. But don't look down either — just keep it natural, and you'll sail through and be on your flight in no time at all. Well, hopefully.
Talking to the agent
There are some well-known airport hacks that can help you zip through security, but being overly chatty with the TSA agent isn't one of them. You may be buzzed to go on your vacation and just think you're being polite by asking them about their day, but TSA agents are there to get an important job done. Whether they're screening your bags or checking your passport, TSA agents have to be focused on what they're doing. Being overly conversational not only wastes their time but can also be seen as a distraction technique.
Travelers hoping to sneak something through in their luggage don't want the agent looking too closely at the images that come up on the scanner, so they may try to avert the agent's gaze by asking them questions. To be respectful of the agent's time and lower your risk of being pulled aside, just keep the pleasantries to a minimum. Say hello and thank you as you move on. The more simple, the better. Of course, if they ask you questions, that's a different story altogether, but always remember that this is airport security, not a convention for making new friends.
Wearing too much perfume or cologne
It's completely natural to want to smell nice and wear an extra spritz or two of perfume or cologne when gearing up for a long trip. After all, we often get a little sweaty when traveling, and doubling down on scents may seem like a good stopgap until we can get a hot shower at our destination. Sadly, TSA agents may not be wondering if that's Chanel No.5 you're wearing. Instead, they could be worried about what you're trying to hide. What may seem like a nice smell to you may be a sign that you're trying to mask the scent of something you don't want to be discovered.
For all the agent knows, you packed on the perfume to try and disguise the smell of illegal substances or harmful chemicals. To keep things moving along as they should, just wear a standard deodorant and keep scents to a minimum. Furthermore, sitting next to someone on a plane who smells overpowering (even in a good way) can be uncomfortable and headache-inducing, so you'll also be doing your fellow passengers a solid with this one.
Making jokes about potential threats
No matter how much of a seasoned traveler you are, it's common to feel a little nervous when approaching security, even if you don't have anything to hide. After all, most TSA agents are pretty stern as they have one heck of a job on their hands. It's important to bear that in mind before you start cracking jokes about violence, smuggling drugs, or any other situation that would get you in trouble. You may think you're making light of their day and breaking the ice but believe us when we say it won't go down well. Leave the ice as it is.
It could raise suspicion and leave you red-faced if they give you a dressing-down about how unfunny your quips are in front of other travelers. We hate to state the obvious, but there's absolutely nothing amusing about these sorts of jokes. Not only does it make you look like you have little respect for the process, but it could make other passengers around you nervous. Everyone knows what the TSA is looking out for, so keep it moving. Read the room.
Moving to a shorter queue
Not only is going through security stressful, but it can also feel interminable. Queues can be excessively long, and it can feel like you're getting nowhere fast. If you see that a different line is shorter than the one you are stuck in, it's tempting to want to shift over to see if you can get through quicker. After all, you'd probably do that if you were doing your weekly grocery shop. While it's acceptable at a supermarket where no one will bat an eyelid, TSA agents are always watching, and you should think twice before moving to airport security's shortest line. Jumping from queue to queue can make you look agitated, shifty, and desperate to get through to the other side. No matter how impatient you are, stay put.
If you absolutely feel like you have to move, then take note of whether the line you're in has a full-body scanner or a metal detector and move to a shorter line with the same equipment. If you hop from a full-body line to a metal detector line, it might look like you're worried something will be discovered in the scan. The most important thing to remember in this situation is to take your time. Arrive ahead of your departure time, and you won't need to rush.
Carrying a lot of cash
One thing all passengers need when hitting the road is money. These days, most prefer to have cards to use abroad, but not all establishments take cards as a payment method, meaning we often find ourselves with plenty of leftover foreign currency. While the odd pound or euro may be fine, TSA agents might have questions if you come back with a lot of money from different destinations. Wellness coach Sahara Rose De Vore told Reader's Digest that she has often traveled to different countries for work and sometimes found it difficult to re-enter America with large amounts of foreign currency.
"I've been asked at many airport security checkpoints to explain why I have multiple currencies," she explained. "[The TSA] are worried about sex trafficking, and this is something they often want to ask you about." If you come to the end of your travels and have more in your purse than you bargained for, it's best to get it changed back into the currency of your home country so that there won't be any confusion about what you've been up to on your trip away.
Clearing your throat repeatedly
Many of us have had to travel when we've been under the weather for one reason or another. If you've paid thousands of dollars for a vacation, you aren't going to cancel it just because of a cough. While the TSA knows that people catch colds and illnesses all the time, they may look a little closer at you if you keep clearing your throat during the security process. This behavior is on the TSA's watchlist, most likely because it can be a symptom of anxiety or nervousness. Even if this is something you do frequently because of a related health condition or stress disorder, the TSA will pick up on it.
When combined with other eyebrow-raising habits, clearing your throat a little too much could get you pulled to the side or questioned. If you know you're suffering from a particularly tickly throat on the day of travel, pack some cough drops and keep a drink handy so you can try and clear it, just to be on the safe side. That way, you'll be more comfortable in the long run, and your travel itinerary won't be impacted. Of course, you may also look like you are trying to hide a cough, which might also attract attention. Sometimes, you just can't win.
Checking your appearance frequently
Some people go through airports looking like a hot mess, more focused on getting from A to B in comfort than looking impeccable in the process. That's a totally fair lifestyle choice that we can get behind, but others might be used to keeping their hair in check or applying makeup at regular intervals. If you fall into the latter category, you might want to ditch the repetitive grooming gestures when you approach security. It is another behavior agents are trained to look out for, likely because it may seem like a nervous tick that indicates an underlying ill intent.
Run a comb through your hair before leaving the house, and keep things simple by accepting that no one looks runway-ready after a flight (unless they're flying in a private jet). Letting your standards slip a little may just be the difference between making your flight and having a terrible time you won't want to write home about. Or just wait until you are through security before glamming it up.