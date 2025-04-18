One Of Pennsylvania's Best Amish Country Gems Is This Delicious Farmer's Market With The Freshest Finds

Unbeknownst to many, Amish people are not the same as the Pennsylvania Dutch – they are just one group of the German immigrants who moved to the region in the early 1700s. Amish culture is synonymous with their belief in simplicity, pacifism, and community, which shines through in everything that members do, from the clothes they wear to the houses they live in and the food they eat. Luckily for the rest of us, there are ways to acquaint ourselves with the Amish way of life.

The Markets at Shrewsbury provides an opportunity to share in the traditional Amish approach to life that goes beyond excursions like a horse and buggy ride or touring a village. A visit to the market exposes a delicious world of goods from 19 different Amish merchants, such as fresh fruits, home-baked sweets, and quality meats. While it's not America's oldest farmers' market (which is also in Pennsylvania), the local hub is a farm-to-table experience with quality produce. Some merchants even pick their harvests the same day. Vendor names like Glick's Produce, Ruthie's Bakery, and That Pig Place leave little mystery as to what these businesses sell, and the stalls don't disappoint, offering delights at reasonable prices, like in-season veggies and berries, traditional Amish pastries, and locally made BBQ.