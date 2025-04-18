One Of Pennsylvania's Best Amish Country Gems Is This Delicious Farmer's Market With The Freshest Finds
Unbeknownst to many, Amish people are not the same as the Pennsylvania Dutch – they are just one group of the German immigrants who moved to the region in the early 1700s. Amish culture is synonymous with their belief in simplicity, pacifism, and community, which shines through in everything that members do, from the clothes they wear to the houses they live in and the food they eat. Luckily for the rest of us, there are ways to acquaint ourselves with the Amish way of life.
The Markets at Shrewsbury provides an opportunity to share in the traditional Amish approach to life that goes beyond excursions like a horse and buggy ride or touring a village. A visit to the market exposes a delicious world of goods from 19 different Amish merchants, such as fresh fruits, home-baked sweets, and quality meats. While it's not America's oldest farmers' market (which is also in Pennsylvania), the local hub is a farm-to-table experience with quality produce. Some merchants even pick their harvests the same day. Vendor names like Glick's Produce, Ruthie's Bakery, and That Pig Place leave little mystery as to what these businesses sell, and the stalls don't disappoint, offering delights at reasonable prices, like in-season veggies and berries, traditional Amish pastries, and locally made BBQ.
What it's like to shop at The Markets at Shrewsbury
Think of the Markets at Shrewsbury as if it were an Amish mall, as separate establishments are all housed under the same roof. You'll recognize the market by a large sign on a white paneled building with a red awning and general-store style doors that open to a 17,000 square-foot property you could spend hours in.
Walkable aisles take you past gracious and welcoming vendors who greet you with smiles as you shop. Everywhere you look is a mouthwatering feast for the eyes that you can't wait to munch on, including jars of preserves, stacks of wine, and shelves lined with cheeses. Garlic-dill pickles, hand-rolled pretzels, and cream-filled peanut butter long john donuts were some of the unique goods that buyers couldn't resist, and shopping at the venue doesn't stop at edible goods.
Amish crafts, clothing, and premier furniture stores also grace the floors of The Markets at Shrewsbury. The high-quality decor, timeless furnishings, and durable apparel for sale are constructed by skilled artisans and made to last. Although some items' high price tags may make some balk, it's important to keep in mind that they are one-of-a-kind gems made by hand and not from a factory.
Enjoy cool events at The Markets at Shrewsbury
Similar to this Vermont farmers' market that doubles as a flea market, the grassy hill adjacent to The Markets at Shrewsbury comes alive with a community yard sale every April through October. Although food, drinks, or live animals are not allowed to be sold at the flea market, there are more than enough finds to bring out your inner collector, including antique furniture, tools, and classic toys.
The Markets also hosts an annual spring auction where you can bid on Amish structures and furnishings such as quilts, crafts, swing sets, and sheds. What's more, the York County Corvette Club hosts a car show at The Markets every year. The event is perhaps incongruent with the Amish natural way of life, but it is an exciting attraction. This NCCC-sanctioned extravaganza attracts Corvette owners who want to showcase their shiny, fast cars in all their revved-up glory, and you can see a variety of models from vintage to brand new.
The Markets at Shrewsbury are open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and accept cash and credit cards. Bus tours are welcome, and many stands offer goods that accommodate food intolerances, such as gluten and nut allergies. The Markets at Shrewsbury is located directly off I-83 in southern Pennsylvania, about a two-hour drive from Philadelphia and just over an hour's drive from East Earl, where you'll find America's largest buffet.