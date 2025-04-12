This Charming And Wildly Underrated Ohio City Boasts Hidden Scenic Trails And A Bustling Main Square
Every state has a unique allure that makes it worth visiting. In Ohio alone, you can embark on a scenic escape to Kelleys Island, enjoy affordable activities in Akron, or explore eclectic attractions in Wooster. The region also boasts city centers like Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati, places that allow travelers to balance small-town ambiance with metropolitan amenities. That said, you don't have to hop from place to place in order to find this kind of equilibrium. Instead, you can get the best of both worlds — cozy, close-knit community charm and lively streets full of fun — by visiting the town of Loveland.
This one-of-a-kind destination is found about half an hour northeast of Cincinnati and roughly an hour and a half southwest of Columbus. Whether you start your trip from within Ohio or fly into the nearest major airport (Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport), driving is the best way to get around the area. That said, after arriving in Loveland, travelers who aren't keen on driving do have options. One of the town's major assets is the Little Miami Scenic Trail, an over 78-mile-long path that's perfect for walking, running, and cycling.
You'll experience the best of Loveland's nature trails and downtown streets by visiting between May and September. These months typically feature peak weather conditions, with lows lingering between 54 and 66 degrees Fahrenheit and highs capping out at around 85 degrees in July. This time of year also ushers in events like the local Memorial Day Parade, a Mother's Day tea celebration at the Loveland Museum, Independence Day festivities, and the annual Loveland Art Festival in September. You're likely to pay a premium on accommodations from June through August, so if you're on a budget, consider braving the chilly winter weather to snag great hotel deals. As long as you pack your best pair of heated socks, a good travel jacket, and an upbeat attitude, the off-season can be just as fun, if not more so, than the busy summer months.
Discover the best things to do in Loveland, Ohio
Kick off your adventure with this one-day itinerary highlighting the best things to do and see in Loveland, Ohio. Your adventure starts after you wake up in one of the town's top Airbnbs, aka the Loveland Bike Trailside Home. While it might be hard to convince yourself to leave this cozy domicile that comes complete with its own fire pit, the nearby Little Miami Scenic Trail will tempt you away for a morning bike ride or casual stroll to Mile 42 Coffee. Named for its location near the trail's 42nd mile marker, this café serves a menu of coffee shop staples plus specialty drinks like the signature Mile 42 (an old-school mocha). An enticing selection of pastries, breakfast burritos, and gluten-free foods (like the spinach goat cheese tart) will round out your breakfast and get you ready to explore Historic Downtown Loveland.
The Little Miami Scenic Trail guides you through Loveland's downtown district. As you walk the trail from Mile 42 Coffee and pass by tree-lined green spaces, get to know Loveland's community by stopping at storefronts like The Split Leaf Co., a veteran-founded nursery where you can pick up a new potted plant. From there, it's an under 10-minute drive to the Loveland Castle Museum, a must-see local landmark that dates back to 1929. Also known as Château Laroche, visitors can peruse the property's blend of English, French, and German architecture. For a spookier experience, book a ghost hunt through the castle. Afterward, try a more modern royal outing at Castle Skateland. Despite the fun, old-school façade, this attraction is actually a family-run roller rink that plays music, serves snacks, and hosts themed skating events.
If skating helps you build up an appetite beyond what Skateland's snack bar can satisfy, end the day with a classy dinner at Tano Bistro or a chill meal at Ramsey's Trailside. No matter where you go, save room for dessert at Loveland Dairy Whip; their sundaes will be the cherry on top of your perfect day in Loveland.
Find more Loveland trails and outdoor adventures
Active travelers seeking adventure will find plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in Loveland. Visitors who loved cycling along the Little Miami Scenic Trail can follow it north or south as part of the paved Loveland Bike Trail. Long routes from town include the 7-mile roundtrip ride to nearby Foster, a path that follows the forested riverfront and passes by historic sites like the old Butterworth Station of the Underground Railroad. Shorter rides can take you to local attractions like the Loveland Museum and Riverview Park.
Sightseers who want to get on the Little Miami River instead of cycling by it can rent a kayak or book a paddling trip with Loveland Paddlesports. In the summer, the Little Miami River is also a nice spot for a leisurely day of tubing. Prefer lakes over rivers? Head to Lake Isabella, a 74-acre park perfect for fishing, boating, picnicking, and camping. An on-site boathouse sells bait and beer for anglers looking to catch catfish, bluegill, perch, or trout. The Lake Isabella Campground hosts six primitive campsites, each with a fire ring, picnic tables, and access to the nearby playground. Perfect for a family camping trip, it's open seasonally between March and November. Experience more seasonal fun at The Marmalade Lily, a Loveland farm that hosts garden parties and invites visitors to pick fresh flowers.
Other outdoor offerings in Loveland include the East Loveland Nature Preserve, a wooded area that welcomes hikers and birdwatchers. Less than a mile away, Kiwanis Park is a great place for a game of basketball or baseball and letting your kids play on the swings. In between these two spots, find the Chief Candice M. Cook Loveland Firefighters Memorial, a city park honoring the work of public safety officials.