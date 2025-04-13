A Tropical Delight By Kauai's North Shore Is Teeming With Terraced Gardens, Trails, And Natural Beauty

Kauai, Hawaii's fourth largest island, is known for stunning natural attractions like Waimea, the remote and uncrowded small town where you will find canyon and valley vistas. It's also famed for spectacular beaches like the gorgeous, secret beach of Moloaa Bay Beach with its turquoise waters. Known as the "Garden Island," Kauai is covered in verdant valleys with exotic and vibrant plant life. The crown jewel of this lush paradise is Limahuli Garden and Preserve, an unspoiled, raw beauty and one of the most biodiverse valleys in Hawaii.

Located in the valley on Kauai's northside, Limahuli Garden and Preserve is a 985-acre sanctuary hidden gem many people drive past when visiting the iconic Ha'ena State Park, a mere 0.2 mile away. It's worth spending a couple of hours exploring the trail of trickling streams, geological wonders, and native flora and fauna. The scenery is so astounding that it will transport you back to a time before humans inhabited the island.

Limahuli Garden and Preserve is 37.5 miles from the Lihue Airport (an hour and 20-minute drive). Since parking is limited, the best way to reach it is by the North Shore Shuttle since parking is limited. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes. It's a $35 roundtrip, and tickets must be purchased in advance from the Go Hāʻena website. If you decide to drive, book your tour in advance to ensure parking from the National Tropical Botanical Garden's website. The self-guided tour is $30 per adult, and children under 12 are free. The guided tour is $60 per person and is only available for people 13 and older. If you ride the shuttle to the garden, you will receive a $5 discount for the tours.