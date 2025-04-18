Canada's 'Mini Las Vegas' Is An Affordable, Walkable Zone Near Niagara Falls With Casinos And Carnival Vibes

Everyone knows about the North American wonder that is Niagara Falls, but you may have yet to discover a place equally as unforgettable on the Canadian side of the border. Located steps from the waterfalls, Clifton Hill is one of Canada's premier entertainment districts. This colorful place is bustling day and night, with the neon-lit streets brimming with theme park-style attractions, restaurants, nightlife, and hotels. It's a place where nature's beauty meets childhood nostalgia and over-the-top fun for visitors of all ages.

Surrounding Clifton Hill are all the amenities you'd find in a miniature Sin City, including luxury casino resorts, world-class gaming floors, massive concert venues, theater performances, and nightlife. Niagara is also one of Canada's main wine-growing regions and a place of extraordinary landscapes that you simply have to see for yourself. It's fair to say that Niagara Falls, Ontario, doesn't just offer the best of both worlds — it is the best of many, all in one place. If you're looking for fun things to do in Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfall, you'll find no shortage on the northern side of the border.

The easiest way to get to Clifton Hill is by landing at the Buffalo International Airport and driving across the border, as the airport is just under 30 miles away. Alternatively, the John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario, is a 50-mile journey along the shores of Lake Ontario. Or, see two of Ontario's major tourist destinations in one by driving from the vibrant city of Toronto to Niagara Falls, a distance of roughly 80 miles. Accommodations on the Clifton Hill strip can be quite pricey, so you may wish to opt for one of the many budget-friendly hotels and inns away from the action.