Canada's 'Mini Las Vegas' Is An Affordable, Walkable Zone Near Niagara Falls With Casinos And Carnival Vibes
Everyone knows about the North American wonder that is Niagara Falls, but you may have yet to discover a place equally as unforgettable on the Canadian side of the border. Located steps from the waterfalls, Clifton Hill is one of Canada's premier entertainment districts. This colorful place is bustling day and night, with the neon-lit streets brimming with theme park-style attractions, restaurants, nightlife, and hotels. It's a place where nature's beauty meets childhood nostalgia and over-the-top fun for visitors of all ages.
Surrounding Clifton Hill are all the amenities you'd find in a miniature Sin City, including luxury casino resorts, world-class gaming floors, massive concert venues, theater performances, and nightlife. Niagara is also one of Canada's main wine-growing regions and a place of extraordinary landscapes that you simply have to see for yourself. It's fair to say that Niagara Falls, Ontario, doesn't just offer the best of both worlds — it is the best of many, all in one place. If you're looking for fun things to do in Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfall, you'll find no shortage on the northern side of the border.
The easiest way to get to Clifton Hill is by landing at the Buffalo International Airport and driving across the border, as the airport is just under 30 miles away. Alternatively, the John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario, is a 50-mile journey along the shores of Lake Ontario. Or, see two of Ontario's major tourist destinations in one by driving from the vibrant city of Toronto to Niagara Falls, a distance of roughly 80 miles. Accommodations on the Clifton Hill strip can be quite pricey, so you may wish to opt for one of the many budget-friendly hotels and inns away from the action.
Must-visit attractions at Niagara's Clifton Hill
Between the flashing lights of the 70,000-square-foot Midway, the upbeat music, and the smell of mouthwatering carnival eats, Clifton Hill can easily be described as a family-friendly Las Vegas and a theme park rolled into one. This bustling strip next to Niagara Falls has been a hub for entertainment since the 1860s — today, it is one of the busiest tourist destinations in Canada, offering non-stop fun for visitors of all ages. Some of the major attractions at Clifton Hill include the soaring 175-foot SkyWheel, one of the largest mini-putt courses in Canada with a massive erupting volcano, the MovieLand Wax Museum, and the mind-boggling Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum. In 2018, Clifton Hill unveiled a brand new attraction called the Niagara Speedway, the largest elevated go-kart track in North America and a real-life version of Mario Kart. Along with immersive activities worthy of Disneyland, fantastic eateries, and all the excitement of Niagara Falls just steps away, Clifton Hill is the place to go for a fun-filled getaway.
Aside from its carnival charm, there's a reason why Clifton Hill has earned a reputation for being Canada's mini Las Vegas. The area is home to several world-class casinos, including the luxurious Fallsview Casino Resort with high-end suites, a spa, a concert venue with headline performers, and one of the world's biggest gaming floors. Casino Niagara is another popular destination with two floors of gaming action, and the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has both gaming and a golf course. Much like Las Vegas, Clifton Hill has an impressive after-dark entertainment scene, complete with magic shows, midnight bowling, nightclubs, and lively pubs. Not even Vegas can compare to the fireworks shows above Niagara Falls, which are held during the summer, the Winter Festival of Lights, and other holidays throughout the year.
Plan the perfect getaway to Niagara Falls, Ontario
There's so much more to Niagara Falls than its flashing lights and electric energy. Just beyond Clifton Hill, you'll discover Niagara's peaceful side in the vineyards of wine country, amid the botanical gardens, and along the soaring cliffs of the Niagara Escarpment. The Niagara area boasts Canada's highest concentration of artisanal winemakers and vineyards, making it the perfect destination for a tasting tour with your friends or special someone. In the warmer months, the Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens are in full bloom, showcasing 99 acres of award-winning floral displays.
Lace up your hiking boots and head to the Niagara Glen, a natural wonder that is equally as extraordinary as the Falls themselves. Wander among soaring old-growth trees and 400 million-year-old cliffs overlooking the Niagara River rapids and fascinating Niagara Whirlpool. As a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the Niagara Escarpment is a protected area with incredible biodiversity, so you may just spot some wildlife on your way. The region is just as spectacular in winter, with vibrant indoor gems like the Niagara Butterfly Conservatory and ice wine season in full swing.
Venture further out, and you'll stumble upon all kinds of small towns, villages, and cities worthy of an afternoon stroll. Niagara-on-the-Lake is an adorable little town right outside Niagara Falls with 19th-century architecture, tree-lined boulevards, heritage homes, fine dining, and boutique shopping. Treat yourself to some R&R at the 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa, home to a 12,000-square-foot spa and rejuvenating hydrotherapy circuit. Also nearby is St. Catharines, Canada's "Garden City" with vineyards, parks, and trails to explore.