One Game-Changing Packing Method Ensures You Have What You Need Without Overfilling Your Luggage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all try not to overpack for vacation, but for many of us, it can be a losing battle. There are a bunch of great ideas out there, like packing lighter with the 54321 rule or rolling your clothing as tightly as possible, but these aren't a perfect fit for every person. However, there is one really great tip that may be just what you're looking for if you don't want to check a bag or hurt your back lifting a heavy suitcase. For some of us, packing too much can happen without realizing it as you think things like, "Oh, maybe I should add that pair of pants in, just in case." "What if I need an extra shirt?" "Maybe I'll want to switch shoes?" For a game-changing method of packing, try outfit planning to help stop the "maybe I'll just add..." instinct that leads to bringing too much.

The idea is to actually put together — and try on — each outfit for every day of your trip. However, there is more to it than that. First, make a list of the days you'll be gone, and the activities you may be doing each day. Will there be business meetings? Does the hotel have a pool? Will you be walking all day in humidity? Take a look at the weather report a week or so out, so you have an idea of what you'll require. Then, the daily outfit planning begins.