One Game-Changing Packing Method Ensures You Have What You Need Without Overfilling Your Luggage
We all try not to overpack for vacation, but for many of us, it can be a losing battle. There are a bunch of great ideas out there, like packing lighter with the 54321 rule or rolling your clothing as tightly as possible, but these aren't a perfect fit for every person. However, there is one really great tip that may be just what you're looking for if you don't want to check a bag or hurt your back lifting a heavy suitcase. For some of us, packing too much can happen without realizing it as you think things like, "Oh, maybe I should add that pair of pants in, just in case." "What if I need an extra shirt?" "Maybe I'll want to switch shoes?" For a game-changing method of packing, try outfit planning to help stop the "maybe I'll just add..." instinct that leads to bringing too much.
The idea is to actually put together — and try on — each outfit for every day of your trip. However, there is more to it than that. First, make a list of the days you'll be gone, and the activities you may be doing each day. Will there be business meetings? Does the hotel have a pool? Will you be walking all day in humidity? Take a look at the weather report a week or so out, so you have an idea of what you'll require. Then, the daily outfit planning begins.
How to manage the outfit-planning method of packing
Once you have your days and activities pinned down, it's time to hit the closet. Picking neutral colors can help you mix and match. For instance, a black or tan pair of pants or a skirt can go with several different tops. If you're bringing a dress, remember that you can use a blazer, sweater, or jacket to change up the way it looks. If you go neutral with everything, you can get a pop of color from accessories. Bring a couple of scarves or ties to change it up. Then, and this is the kicker, take pictures of each outfit laid out on the bed or do a fashion show for yourself. Pack it all in the suitcase on a trial run to see how it fits.
Another thing to consider is if these outfits are comfortable for what you're doing. Can you move in it or walk for long periods of time? This is especially relevant for shoes. New shoes are never a good idea if you don't know they won't give you blisters. It's also worth considering if there is a way to do laundry on your trip. Bringing dry detergent sheets, like Arm & Hammer Power Sheets, is helpful to rinse out and reuse exercise clothes in the hotel bathroom. Another thing that can help you pack light for winter travel is layering neutral pieces and wearing your heaviest items, like boots and coats, on the plane. Finally, if you just have to bring a lot of stuff for a long trip, try out the extra suitcase zipper trick to compress your luggage.