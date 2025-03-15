The Helpful Suitcase Feature You're Probably Not Using When You Overpack

We all overpack sometimes. It's easy to do. If the weather changes, for instance, it's not like you can run back to your own closet, so you try to prepare for any eventuality. If you don't have something with you and you have to buy it instead, like a new coat for a chilly day, it has to get in your suitcase somehow for the return home. The same goes for any souvenirs you buy. However, there is a helpful suitcase feature you're probably not using that can be really helpful in such a situation, and that's the expandable zipper. Don't feel bad if you never knew what it was for. Everyone has to learn something for the first time. Even if you already knew what it was for, you may never have bothered to use it.

We're talking about that second zipper on the side of your suitcase that you probably grab by accident every time you go to open or close your suitcase. The purpose is to open up a bit of extra material to expand your suitcase so it can hold more. You may even have one on your backpack. It can save you from a busted main zipper if you try to put in too much. In fact, if you want to get more into your carry-on but have to make sure it fits your airline's required dimensions, you can expand the bag with the second zipper, fill it and close it, and then zip that second zipper closed again to compress the items inside.