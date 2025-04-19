The 'Silicon Valley Of India' Is A Captivating, Green City Chock-Full Of Trendy Dining And Shopping

As a thrilling place of discovery, India draws tourists from all over the world. Whether you are visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, exploring the bustling streets of Mumbai, or enjoying the gorgeous beaches of Kerala, there are incredible experiences all across one of the world's most socially and ecologically diverse countries, whether you stay north or head south. In the cities, you'll notice a country on the move with a pulsing, limitless energy at all hours of the day.

Bengaluru — formerly known as Bangalore and the capital city of Karnataka in southern India — is one of the main drivers of the country's boom. Known as the Science City, it sits at the heart of India's Silicon Valley and is awash with delicious foreign and local cuisine as well as money. Bengaluru has the fastest-growing number of millionaires in India and a growing number of ways to spend. In parts of the city, you'll find trendy shops, social media-worthy restaurants, and plenty of green space to unwind and relax away from the hustle and bustle of India's third-largest city.

Karnataka and Bengaluru both have a rich and complex history. Though records indicate that Bengaluru is an ancient city, its modern history starts in 1799, when British forces killed Tipu Sultan, the king of Mysore, and subjugated his kingdom as a princely state of the British Raj until 1947. Under the British, Bangalore developed rapidly as the city's colonial administrators built grand buildings, parks, and lakes. Since India gained independence in 1947, Bengaluru has boomed from approximately 750,000 residents to over 12 million today.