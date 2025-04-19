This Airport's Bavarian Charm And Sun-Kissed Beer Garden Make It One Of The Friendliest In Europe

Folks might not realize it, but Germany is a pretty big country. At about 135,000 square miles, it's the fourth largest country in Europe, full of varied natural terrain, unmissable destinations loved by locals, and rich history. Almost 35 million people visited the country in 2024 alone, and a whopping 70 million people pass through Frankfurt Airport every year, the country's busiest airport. That's one airport out of 36 international airports and 103 airports total. But out of all those airports and all those numbers, one airport stands above the rest: Munich International Airport, officially Franz Josef Strauss International Airport (MUC).

Voted Skytrax World Airport Award's number one airport in Europe every year from 2014 to 2021, MUC has slipped in the rankings in recent years but remains in the top 10 airports worldwide. Glancing through pictures of MUC and browsing its facilities, it's clear why the airport ranks so highly. There are standard facilities like massages, showers, and sleeping areas, but the real magic of MUC lives in the ground-level, moment-to-moment fabric of the airport. A bright, airy space that feels cozy and homey, MUC manages to merge an excellent layout with modern amenities and old-world charm in equal measures.

Arguably, the beating heart of MUC is its own in-house airport brewery (the first of its kind), rightfully called Airbräu Next to Heaven. It's worth it to pause your busy travels to sit and have a beer in what feels like an authentic, cheerful Bavarian beer garden right in the middle of an airport.