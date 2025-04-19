This Airport's Bavarian Charm And Sun-Kissed Beer Garden Make It One Of The Friendliest In Europe
Folks might not realize it, but Germany is a pretty big country. At about 135,000 square miles, it's the fourth largest country in Europe, full of varied natural terrain, unmissable destinations loved by locals, and rich history. Almost 35 million people visited the country in 2024 alone, and a whopping 70 million people pass through Frankfurt Airport every year, the country's busiest airport. That's one airport out of 36 international airports and 103 airports total. But out of all those airports and all those numbers, one airport stands above the rest: Munich International Airport, officially Franz Josef Strauss International Airport (MUC).
Voted Skytrax World Airport Award's number one airport in Europe every year from 2014 to 2021, MUC has slipped in the rankings in recent years but remains in the top 10 airports worldwide. Glancing through pictures of MUC and browsing its facilities, it's clear why the airport ranks so highly. There are standard facilities like massages, showers, and sleeping areas, but the real magic of MUC lives in the ground-level, moment-to-moment fabric of the airport. A bright, airy space that feels cozy and homey, MUC manages to merge an excellent layout with modern amenities and old-world charm in equal measures.
Arguably, the beating heart of MUC is its own in-house airport brewery (the first of its kind), rightfully called Airbräu Next to Heaven. It's worth it to pause your busy travels to sit and have a beer in what feels like an authentic, cheerful Bavarian beer garden right in the middle of an airport.
Modern amenities meets old-world charm in Munich International Airport
No matter all the airport services and pleasant shopping experiences, most people go to an airport to leave the airport. That would be a mistake at Munich International Airport (MUC), located in Bavaria, Germany's largest state. Bavaria has its own regional history and chill, light-hearted culture of lederhosen and beer gardens that often gets confused with German culture as a whole. It's this attitude that reflects in MUC and makes it so welcoming.
Much of the enjoyment of MUC lives in its hub, Munich Airport Center (MAC). MAC is located in the direct center of the airport between its two terminals and acts as a town square, gathering point, and main relaxation area. The immense glass enclosure feels like you're sitting outside on a sunny day and is Europe's largest open-air, covered space. This is where visitors can find Airbräu, which has original Bavarian beers on tap, live performances, and comedy acts, and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. There's also the restaurant and pavilion Sportalm in Terminal 2, a log cabin-inspired, alpine take on the Bavarian theme. The Terminal 2 side of the airport center also contains the majority of MUC's other eating, coffee, and shopping options, including very non-Bavarian, familiar chains like Starbucks and McDonald's.
Visitors who have extra time during layovers or arrive early can head to MUC's visitors' park. The park, located outside of the airport, has outdoor spaces suitable for kids, a hill to watch planes, and Tante Ju's, a restaurant that serves international fare but touts a Bavarian flair.
Getting to and around Munich International Airport
There are plenty of ways to get to and from Munich International Airport. The easiest way is to use the S1 or S8 metro that connects to Munich Central Station and takes about 40 minutes either way. But visitors should beware and plan for delays because the train situation in Germany has gotten notoriously bad in recent years, with 36% of long-distance and 9% of short-distance trains being delayed in 2023 alone. Thankfully, there are also Lufthansa Express Buses that run every 20 minutes, 365 days a year, to and from Munich Central Station to Terminals 1 and 2 and the Munich Airport Center (MAC) (last buses run about 10:30 p.m.). And, of course, holders of international driving licenses can also hit the road starting on the A92 autobahn. Barring all of the above, options are always an option.
But no worries, because the stress of going to and from MUC is worth the time inside, especially because the interior is easy to navigate. We mentioned that the airport's hub, MAC, sits in the middle of Terminals 1 and 2 on either side, making the airport's overall layout pretty transparent. Terminal 1 is older, while Terminal 2 is newer and largely reserved for Lufthansa and Star Alliance airlines. There's a shuttle bus that runs between terminals every 10 minutes and an underground shuttle train that runs between both of Terminal 2's buildings. It departs every four minutes and takes one minute. Plan well, and you'll even have time to sit in the beer garden and chill a bit.