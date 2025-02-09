The Best Destinations You Can't Skip On A Trip To Germany, According To Locals

If sipping on wine and stepping back in time as you explore historic castles and fortresses sounds like your kind of holiday, then head to Sankt Goar. This river town is located in the Upper Middle Rhine Valley, a region that was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002 due to its immense mythical repertoire and rich history of human-ecological interaction. You'll marvel at how the architectural ruins in and around St. Goar seem as natural to the landscape as the trees themselves. The best time of year to visit Sankt Goar is from June until September when the weather is warm and the sky is painted a vibrant shade of blue.

Not to be missed on your visit to Sankt Goar is a stop by Rheinfels Castle, which is considered to be one of the most magnificent castles in the area. It houses a museum that helps contextualize the castle's features and history, making it worthwhile to pop in here before visiting any of the other castles on your list. For a funkier excursion, head to the Deutsches Puppen- und Bärenmuseum (the German Dolls and Bears Museum), where more than 3,000 dolls, 700 bears, and 35 dollhouses are on display.

Of course, if you are a lover of Riesling, you must take a tour of the local wineries (other wine varieties are also produced in the valley). Alternatively, browse the wine and brandy selection at Stefan's Wine Paradise, where you can enjoy free samples and the famous kindness of Stefan himself.